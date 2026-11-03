Mumbai's Bhaji Mandi Gets A Fashion Makeover As Young Models Walk With Radish & Coriander; Video Goes Viral - WATCH | Instagram

Mumbai's Vasai vegetable market turned into an unexpected fashion runway as a group of young men and women put on a unique show, grabbing attention with their unconventional style. Ditching expensive designer labels, luxury outfits and elaborate accessories, the youngsters made a fashion statement in the middle of a bustling vegetable market.

Breaking away from conventional fashion shows, the group transformed the market's narrow lanes into a makeshift ramp, using everyday vegetables and market items as quirky accessories. Walking confidently in their stylish ensembles, they added a desi touch to their looks by carrying vegetables. While one participant was seen holding a radish, another carried coriander leaves like a fashion accessory. The theme of the fashion walk appears to centre on turning an everyday vegetable market into an unconventional fashion destination.

The young men and women confidently walked through the market, turning an otherwise ordinary shopping space into an unusual runway. The video has since gone viral, with social media users appreciating their creativity. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Vasai sabji mandi fashion show !! Mandi ramp walk!"

Vasai sabji mandi fashion show !! Mandi ramp walk !! 😭😭👏🏽 https://t.co/3Bs0l0EIm7 — Bhola Guru (@IGiveGyaaan) November 3, 2026

The Vasai fashion show was titled Vision Vogue Fashion Week. Sahil Singh, a mentor and fashion model associated with the event, revealed that the concept was inspired by Vogue, bringing a creative take on conventional fashion shows to the local vegetable market. Commenting on Sahil's post, a user called the idea to be "Very unique." Another praised it, saying, "This is so creative." Another joked, "Kapdo k sath muli free." Another commented, "Never ever witnessed more cool staff like this." People praised the unique idea brought to life by the young men and women, who took fashion beyond conventional runways and introduced it to an everyday neighbourhood setting.

Sahil Singh is the founder of Vision Vogue Academy, while Rohit Chaudhary serves as its co-founder. Carissa D’Britto is the CEO, and Smith Christian holds the position of COO.