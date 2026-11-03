Khushi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela And Other Bollywood Stars Descend On Mumbai's Diwali Parties: See Pics

Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai Diwali party | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

With Diwali just around the corner, Mumbai’s party scene is already getting a festive makeover. From brand-hosted soirées to intimate celebrity gatherings, the city’s pre-Diwali celebrations have brought out a stylish mix of traditional silhouettes, shimmering details and contemporary partywear.

Khushi Kapoor, Dhvani Bhanushali, Urvashi Rautela and Nitanshi Goel were among the celebrities making appearances on Monday, November 2, each putting their own spin on dressing up for the season.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor leaned into festive glamour with a coordinated lehenga set that made the embellishments do all the talking. Her corset-style blouse featured a sweetheart neckline and a dazzling finish, paired with a matching fishtail skirt that hugged the silhouette before flaring towards the hem. She kept the accessories minimal, letting the outfit stand out, and finished the look with dewy skin, rosy cheeks, pink-toned eye makeup and muted lips.

Dhvani Bhanushali

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali brought a dose of traditional grandeur to the celebrations in an orange Anarkali. The outfit featured detailed gold embroidery and appliqué work, with a gold dupatta adding to its festive appeal. She styled the look with dangling earrings and a statement bag, while glam makeup completed the ensemble.

Zaheer Iqbal

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Zaheer Iqbal opted for a pared-back festive look, wearing a brown-toned short kurta with intricate embellishments. He paired it with classic white pyjamas, keeping the outfit balanced with a simple, traditional bottom. Brown shoes tied the look together, giving his ensemble an understated festive finish without going overboard.

Urvashi Rautela

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Urvashi Rautela went all out in a maroon traditional ensemble featuring a heavily embellished kurta, detailed with gold work and mirror accents. Matching pants kept the look coordinated, while her dupatta stood out with an ornate border and tassel detailing. She elevated the outfit with layered green-stone jewellery, statement earrings and rings.

Nitanshi Goel

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Nitanshi Goel added a contemporary, bohemian touch to Diwali party dressing in a shimmering plum two-piece. Her crop top featured a draped neckline and embellished straps, paired with a floor-length skirt in a metallic paisley pattern. She kept the accessories understated with delicate earrings and rings, while soft, loose waves lent the look an effortless finish.