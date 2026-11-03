Kangana Ranaut Channels Gujarat's Rich Culture In Regal Saree, Serves Maximalist Festive Fashion Inspiration

If your festive style mantra is "more is more", Kangana Ranaut has just served a look worth saving. The actress shared pictures from Ahmedabad on November 2, celebrating Gujarat’s vibrant culture through a richly detailed saree ensemble. Think jewel tones, intricate embroidery, traditional jewellery and plenty of festive drama, a style statement for anyone who loves dressing up without holding back.

Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut makes a case for maximalist festive fashion

Kangana’s outfit centred on a multi-coloured saree in deep, jewel-like shades of navy, emerald and ruby. The drape featured tapestry-inspired patterns that gave it the feel of traditional textile artistry, while an ornate border and delicate bead tassels added movement.

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She paired it with a heavily embellished blouse that brought even more detail to the look. Dense embroidery, fine threadwork, bead accents and mirror work covered the short sleeves and deep neckline, creating a striking contrast against the patterned saree.

Her jewellery leaned into the heritage aesthetic. A gold-toned choker with pearl drops framed her neckline, while matching earrings kept the accessories coordinated. Dark bangles and gold kadas stacked on both wrists added another layer of festive richness. A small black bindi completed the traditional styling.

To let the outfit take centre stage, Kangana kept her beauty look polished and understated. Her centre-parted hair was pulled into a low bun with fresh flowers, while warm-toned eye makeup, defined brows, soft contour and a nude lip balanced the statement ensemble.

How to take inspiration

For a Gujarati-inspired festive look, start with a saree featuring rich colours, traditional motifs or an ornate border. Pair it with an embroidered blouse, like ones with mirror work, bead detailing or threadwork that can instantly elevate the outfit.

Bring in heritage-style jewellery such as a choker, statement earrings and stacked bangles, but choose pieces that complement the saree rather than compete with it. Finish with a neat bun, a bindi and soft, warm makeup.

The key to maximalist dressing is embracing colour, texture and detail while making sure every element feels connected.