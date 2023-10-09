Mumbai's 'Beneath The Surface' Exhibition Reveals An Enigmatic World Of Abstract Art

Explore "Beneath the Surface," an enthralling group exhibition showcasing the imaginative works of nine exceptionally talented abstract artists from various regions across the country. This remarkable exhibition is currently on display at Method Juhu and will be enchanting art enthusiasts until November 1.

'Beneath the Surface' is a group exhibition that showcases abstract art, one of the most intriguing and enigmatic forms of artistic expression. It has the unique ability to convey meaning without imposing a specific interpretation on the viewer. It empowers the observer with the freedom to personally interpret each piece, emphasizing the role of interaction in the artistic experience. Unlike other art forms that demand immediate interpretation, abstract art invites viewers to explore the depths of human experience and discover their own significance beneath the surface.

This exhibition presents the artistic endeavours of nine artists: Sshubham Malu, Nilesh P Shaharkar, Dheeraj Yadav, Tia Shah, Nehal Verma, Kritika Soni, Dipesh Raj, Harman Taneja, and Ravi Morya, hailing from diverse backgrounds, each employing an array of mediums and styles.

Sshubham Malu

Sshubham Malu |

Sshubham Malu is a multidisciplinary artist based in Sangli, Maharashtra. During his time at JJ, he received the Merit Award twice, the Camlin Award, and the Dolly Cursetjee Prize. He was selected as a participant in Jehangir Art Gallery’s 41st Monsoon Art Show in 2019.



Nilesh P Shaharkar

Nilesh P Shaharkar |

Nilesh P Shaharkar is a multidisciplinary artist based in Mumbai, whose work has been recognised with numerous awards and scholarships, including the Lalibai Dharmdas Bhamhani Scholarship of the Bombay Art Society in 2018 and the Young Artist Scholarship Awarded by the Department of Culture, Govt. of India, New Delhi from 2003 to 2005.



Dheeraj Jadhav

Dheeraj Jadhav's practice explores ways of documenting the sensory experience of the vibrancy of the colours of textiles that were owned by his grandmother. He translates this documentation process via drawing, painting, photography, charcoal, ink, dry pastel, watercolor, the cut-and-paste method, and oil colours. He utilizes multiple techniques of colour application while managing the space between several forms.



Tia Shah

Tia Shah is a visual artist based in Mumbai who uses art as a mode of self-discovery and intimate expression. She is constantly experimenting with fluidity and abstract composition. While she allows the paint to move in an intuitive manner, she often details works with intentional, defined strokes. Each brush or pen stroke is a meditative practice moved by the ebb and flow of natural existence and humanity.



Nehal Verma

Nehal, an accomplished visual artist hailing from Jaipur, embarks on a profound exploration into the depths of the subconscious. Her artistic journey involves a meticulous examination of the formative years that mold the human psyche, seamlessly intertwined with elements of fiction.

Kritika Soni

Kritika Soni is a ceramic artist based in Delhi. Her artistic vision is deeply rooted in the rich tapestry of human experiences, particularly their intricate emotions and transformations. Consequently, Kritika's ceramic creations serve as a visual homage to life's imperfections, ultimately infusing each piece with profound character and enduring beauty.



Dipesh Raj

Dipesh Raj |

Dipesh Raj is a multi-discipline, mixed media artist who has been exhibiting his work at many group shows in India since 2014. He recently participated in Method Kala Ghoda’s group show Bodies, Space, & Time and regularly works on commissioned pieces.



Harman Taneja

Harman Taneja |

Harman Taneja has widened her horizons by seeing well beyond the moulds of structured societal life as a result of studying architecture. Her practice is now centered around resin, with multiple guest appearances by materials like water, wind, and even concrete. She aspires for curvilinearity and continues the pursuit through her practice.



Ravi Morya

Ravi Morya's work is influenced by his perception of our surroundings, visual memories, and a certain imagery that speaks to him through constantly shifting images, forms, and colours in nature.

Exhibition Details:

Dates: October 8–November 1

Location: Method Juhu

Time : 10:30 am to 7:30 pm

