Mumbaikars, Want To Celebrate Tomatino, Sakura & Spain's Wildest Music Festival Elrow? Here's How You Can Attend These Events

Mumbai is set to witness a vibrant lineup of international festivals and large-scale events in 2026, which will bring global entertainment experiences to the city. From Spain’s iconic La Tomatina to the high-energy music and art celebration Elrow Festival and more, the year promises a mix of cultural, musical, and experiential attractions for residents and visitors. Keep on reading to know about all the festivals, dates, venues, and how you can attend them.

La Tomatina, Spain's iconic festival in the city

The world-famous La Tomatina, known for its vibrant chaos and massive tomato fight tradition, has made its way to Mumbai. You must have watched the iconic La Tomatina festival in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, in which people joyfully play with tomatoes and do a tomato fight.

To witness the iconic festival, now you don't have to go to Spain because it is now happening in India's financial capital, Mumbai. Originally held in Buñol, Spain, the festival is a symbol of playful chaos and community participation. Its Mumbai edition aims to recreate the fun-filled atmosphere with controlled zones, music, and immersive experiences.

Event - La Tomatina Festival

Date - Thursday, August 16, 2026

Time: Starting from 11 AM onwards

Venue: Bar Bank, Juhu

Tickets: You can buy tickets on Sort My Scene

Elrow Festival

On the other hand, Elrow Festival will bring its signature blend of electronic dance music, colourful stage designs, themed performances, and immersive storytelling. Elrow is a world-renowned Spanish immersive electronic music event brand which is known for extravagant and crazy parties. Elrow transforms venues into fantasy worlds, making it one of the most anticipated music experiences for young audiences. The event will be celebrated under the immersive ‘Kaos Garden’ theme.

Event name: Elrow Festival

Date: May 17, 2026

Venue: Dome, SVP Stadium

Tickets: You can buy tickets from BookMyShow and the official Sunburn partners

Time: Starting from 6 PM onwards

Sakura: A cherry blossom festival now in Mumbai

You must be aware about the much talked cherry blossom event of Japan, Sakura. This year, the event is set to take place in Mumbai. The Khaki Heritage Foundation is hosting a curated event to celebrate the cherry blossom season on the significant occasion of World Heritage Day.

Event name: Sakura

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Venue: Khaki Lab, Fort

Ticket: You can purchase the tickets from Khaki Heritage Foundation