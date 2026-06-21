Mumbai Yoga Day Event: Amruta Fadnavis Stuns In Vibrant Green Athleisure, Shahid Kapoor Keeps It Effortlessly Cool In Black | Pictures Inside | Photo Credits- Ashwini Sawant

Mumbai joined the nationwide celebrations of International Yoga Day 2026 with enthusiasm and energy on Saturday, as several celebrities came together for a special event at the SVP Dome Stadium in Worli. Hosted by Amruta Fadnavis and the Divyaj Foundation, the event saw the participation of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, Telugu actress Sreeleela, and over 1,000 children of deceased farmers and students from BMC schools.

Amruta Fadnavis with her daughter and actress Sreeleela. | Photo Credits- Ashwini Sawant

Amruta Fadnavis embraced the spirit of the occasion in a striking, vibrant green athleisure ensemble. Her outfit featured a collared zip-up jacket paired with matching fitted tights, creating a stylish co-ord look that perfectly blended comfort and functionality for the yoga session. She kept her beauty look minimal, letting the bold colour of her outfit take centre stage.

Amruta Fadnavis at Mumbai Yoga Event. | Photo Credits- Ashwini Sawant

Shahid Kapoor, meanwhile, opted for an understated and classic appearance. The actor arrived in an all-black ensemble comprising a simple black T-shirt and matching pants. His fuss-free look complemented the wellness-focused event while maintaining his signature effortless style.

Shahid Kapoor at Mumbai Yoga Event | Photo Credits- Ashwini Sawant

Adding an elegant touch to the gathering was Telugu sensation Sreeleela, who chose a pristine white ethnic outfit. She wore a simple yet graceful white kurta paired with matching pants, proving that comfort and elegance can go hand in hand.

Sreeleela at Mumbai Yoga Event | Photo Credits- Ashwini Sawant

The event witnessed hundreds of participants performing yoga together, promoting the message of health, mindfulness and holistic well-being that International Yoga Day stands for.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country's main International Yoga Day celebrations at Kolkata's historic Red Road. Dressed in a relaxed all-white ensemble featuring a half-sleeved collared shirt and white trousers, he completed his look with sleek black sunglasses and a saffron shoulder scarf adorned with intricate mandala and floral motifs.

The Prime Minister also interacted with participants and was seen helping some correct their postures during the Common Yoga Protocol session. This year's International Yoga Day was celebrated under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthier and more active lives across all age groups.