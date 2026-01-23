 Mumbai Woman's Unexpected Encounter With K Rustom's Owner While She Was Heading Towards Ice Cream Shop Wins Hearts
A Mumbai woman’s routine cab ride turned memorable when she unknowingly travelled with the owner of iconic K Rustom & Co. The chance meeting led to a warm conversation, a surprise reveal, and a personal invite into the legendary ice cream parlour. The heartwarming story has gone viral, with netizens calling it peak Mumbai magic.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Woman's Unexpected Encounter With K Rustom's Owner While She Was Heading Towards Ice Cream Shop Wins Hearts

A Mumbai woman’s ordinary cab ride to an ice cream shop turned into an unforgettable experience after she unknowingly shared her taxi ride with the owner of the city’s iconic K Rustom & Co, a moment that is now winning hearts across the internet.

According to the viral post, the woman offered her taxi seat to an elderly woman who appeared to be heading in the same direction 'on a lazy Saturday evening'. During the ride, the two engaged in a casual conversation about Mumbai and Marine Drive. The woman also spoke fondly about K Rustom ice creams, calling it her go-to place whenever she wanted to 'feel at home'.

WATCH VIDEO:

At one point, she casually asked her fellow passenger about her favourite flavour. “I really prefer sitaphal, which one do you prefer?” she asked. To her surprise, the elderly woman replied, “Oh, darling, I’m the owner.”

The unexpected revelation left the woman stunned and curious. Upon reaching the destination, the owner reportedly held her hand and took her into the legendary ice cream parlour. She introduced her to the staff and treated her to some of the shop’s most-loved flavours, sharing stories behind the recipes that have made K Rustom a beloved name in Mumbai for decades.

article-image

“The pleasure was all mine. Just look at her. Just how beautifully the universe surprises me,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

Many users flooded the comments section with nostalgic memories of visiting K Rustom, sharing personal moments tied to the iconic ice cream parlour. One user wrote, "She's the sweetest. I've visited them by bunking college at least a thousand times, came all the way from dadar she's one of the reasons."

Comments

Comments | Instagram @anssshhhhika

While one wrote, "This is what the spirit of Mumbai really is. Tiny unscripted moments that make you feel just a little warmer. I love this city so much."

