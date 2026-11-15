Mumbai To Goa By Vande Bharat Express: Man's Train Journey Through Konkan's Scenic Routes Goes Viral

What if getting to Goa was not just about reaching the destination but enjoying everything along the way? A traveller recently decided to swap the usual flight or car experience for a train ride aboard the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express, and his journey has caught the internet's attention. From the train's interiors and onboard food to the stunning landscapes of the Konkan region, his video offers a glimpse of what makes travelling by rail an experience in itself.



Why did he choose the Vande Bharat Express?



The video was shared on Instagram by Hemkant Ramdas Bhaliwade, who began his travel story with a spontaneous thought: "Vande Bharat train se Goa chala jaata hoon… Kya hi ho jayega?" (Let's go to Goa by the Vande Bharat train. What could possibly happen?)



Having already experienced air travel, he wanted to try something different and see what a train journey to Goa would be like. His video begins with a glimpse of the Vande Bharat Express at the railway station before taking viewers inside the train.



Watch the video below:

A look inside the train and its food



Bhaliwade gave his followers a peek at the train's interiors, showing the seating arrangements and the space available for passengers. He also documented the food served during the journey. One of the clips featured a meal tray with snacks and packaged food, accompanied by a cup of masala chai.

What did he say about train travel versus flights?



Bhaliwade also reflected on the difference between travelling by air and taking the train. "Flight se destination jaldi pahunch jaate hain, Lekin train se safar ke nazare bhi kuch kam nahi hote!" he wrote, pointing out that although flights get passengers to their destinations faster, train journeys offer their own memorable views along the way.



He wrapped up his post with a thought that summed up the experience: "Sometimes, it's not just about reaching the destination… It's about enjoying the journey!"



His video has brought attention to the scenic side of the Mumbai-Goa route, reminding viewers that sometimes the journey itself can become a highlight of the holiday.



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