Mumbai: Tim Hortons is finally here to serve refreshing coffee | Instagram- Tim Hortons India

Tim Hortons is a Canadian coffee chain known for its exquisite coffee beverages. Coffee is all we need, in good and bad times, whether it is outing with friends or a date evening and even, when we are feeling low and want to sip hot coffee, that refreshes our mood.

Tim Hortons is one such coffee outlet which debuted in India last year with their outlets in Delhi. They are now expanding their outlets with the opening of two new stores in Mumbai. So, now Mumbaikars can relish delicious coffee drinks right from Canada.

The two outlets opening in Mumbai will be located at Linking Road in Bandra West and Lokhandwala in Andheri. The Bandra outlet will be serving the public starting at 5 pm on May 27. For Andheri outlet, it will be up and running at 11 am on May 28. So, get ready to savour 100% premium Arabica coffee along with iconic Tim Hortons drinks like the creamy and rich French Vanilla.

Tim Hortons India also, shared a post on their Instagram announcing that first 50 customers will get free French Vanilla, take a look:

Tim Hortons will also, serve freshly made meals and baked goods, like the mouthwatering Timbits and hand-decorated doughnuts.

The Canadian outlet will also be serving local popular Mumbai snacks like Baida Roti Cigar Rolls and Pinwheel Samosas. The cosy interiors of the restaurant portray Canadian nature with hints of Mumbai, such as the art deco architecture, Warli art, and Paithani designs.

With the addition of these two outlets in Mumbai, there are now 15 restaurants operating throughout India’s seven major cities.

There are currently more than 5,600 Tim Hortons locations across 15 countries, including the Middle East, China, the UK, Mexico, Spain, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Where: 1. Linking Road, Bandra (W);

2. Near Jogger’s Park, back road Lokhandwala, Andheri (W)

When: 1. May 27, 5 pm onwards- Bandra (W) outlet

2. May 28, 11 am onwards- Andheri (W) outlet

Regular Timings: 7 am – 11 pm

Cost for two: ₹1,000