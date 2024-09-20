Mumbai This Weekend: Musical Concerts, Pizza & Pasta Pop-Up, Art Workshops And So Much More!

Mumbai | Canva

Hey Mumbiakars! Are you ready for an exciting weekend in Mumbai? Whether you are wishing for thrilling music performances or indulging in an Italian delight, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Explore the highlights of what Mumbai is offering this weekend, ensuring you have an unforgettable experience with your loved ones.

Ajivasan ACT 2024: Musical Show

Are you passionate about music? If so, prepare for the 3rd season of Ajivasan ACT, where the heart of music beats blends with the insights of the industry's experts.

Ajivasan ACT 2024 is bringing you a platform where you can explore the various facets of music, including insightful discussion, live performances, educational sessions, networking opportunities and more.

When: Sunday, September 22 | 12:00 PM

Where: Ajivasan Hall, Mumbai

Ace of Spades: Comedy Show

Comedy shows are one of the best ways to escape the tiresomeness of the busy week. And Mumbai is a hub for some of the most amazing and extravagant stand-up comedy events. This weekend, take your comedy night experience to new heights with some of the best comic artists in the town. "Ace of Spades" is the perfect spot for carefree laughter, silly jokes, and much more!

When: Friday, September 20 to Wednesday, October 23

Where: Spades, Mumbai

Candles, Coffee & Conversation: Candle Decoration Workshop

Who doesn't love aromatic candles that fill the house with delightful scents? Unleash your creativity and take this opportunity to immerse yourself in the journey of Art of Candles! Indulge in a therapeutic session and learn the art of decorating candles at this workshop on Sunday, along with sipping a hot cup of coffee.

When: Sunday, September 22 | 11:30 AM

Where: Barista Coffee, Versova, Mumbai

Pizza & Pasta Pop-Up

If you are planning a date night with your partner or a dinner with your family, this Pizza & Pasta pop-up is perfect for you. From Calzone Cheese Burst and Volcano Pizza to Swiss Chard Ravioli in Butter Sage Sauce and Semolina Gnocchi in Formaggi Sauce, there are mouth-watering dishes crafted by the chef with authentic Italian flavours for you.

When: September 13 to September 22 | 7:00 – 11:00 PM

Where: MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriot, Andheri East, Mumbai

Price: INR 2375 + taxes

Classical Dance Performance

Don't miss this beautiful show in Mumbai if you're a fan of classical dance! Watch the Odissi Duet performance by ace Odissi dancers Madhusmita Mohanty and Shashwati Garai Ghosh, along with a stunning live Bharatanatyam act by Mahati Kannan. Take this weekend to reflect on Indian classical dance and its cultural significance.

When: Saturday, September 21 | 05:00 PM

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

