 Mumbai This Weekend: Musical Concerts, Pizza & Pasta Pop-Up, Art Workshops And So Much More!
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai This Weekend: Musical Concerts, Pizza & Pasta Pop-Up, Art Workshops And So Much More!

Mumbai This Weekend: Musical Concerts, Pizza & Pasta Pop-Up, Art Workshops And So Much More!

Whether you are wishing for thrilling music performances or indulging in an Italian delight, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Check out the list of the best events happening in Mumbai.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai | Canva

Hey Mumbiakars! Are you ready for an exciting weekend in Mumbai? Whether you are wishing for thrilling music performances or indulging in an Italian delight, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Explore the highlights of what Mumbai is offering this weekend, ensuring you have an unforgettable experience with your loved ones.

Ajivasan ACT 2024: Musical Show

Bookmyshow

Are you passionate about music? If so, prepare for the 3rd season of Ajivasan ACT, where the heart of music beats blends with the insights of the industry's experts.

Ajivasan ACT 2024 is bringing you a platform where you can explore the various facets of music, including insightful discussion, live performances, educational sessions, networking opportunities and more.

FPJ Shorts
Shama Sikander Reveals She Had Bipolar Disorder: 'Tried To Die By Suicide, Had Conversation With God'
Shama Sikander Reveals She Had Bipolar Disorder: 'Tried To Die By Suicide, Had Conversation With God'
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched at Rs 5.65 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched at Rs 5.65 Lakh
Reem Sameer Recovers From Facial Burn Marks, Says, 'You Can't Break..'
Reem Sameer Recovers From Facial Burn Marks, Says, 'You Can't Break..'
Northen Arc Capital IPO: Know Everything From Subscription Status To Listing Date
Northen Arc Capital IPO: Know Everything From Subscription Status To Listing Date

When: Sunday, September 22 | 12:00 PM

Where: Ajivasan Hall, Mumbai

Book Here

Ace of Spades: Comedy Show

Bookmyshow

Comedy shows are one of the best ways to escape the tiresomeness of the busy week. And Mumbai is a hub for some of the most amazing and extravagant stand-up comedy events. This weekend, take your comedy night experience to new heights with some of the best comic artists in the town. "Ace of Spades" is the perfect spot for carefree laughter, silly jokes, and much more!

When: Friday, September 20 to Wednesday, October 23

Where: Spades, Mumbai

Book Here

Candles, Coffee & Conversation: Candle Decoration Workshop

Bookmyshow

Who doesn't love aromatic candles that fill the house with delightful scents? Unleash your creativity and take this opportunity to immerse yourself in the journey of Art of Candles! Indulge in a therapeutic session and learn the art of decorating candles at this workshop on Sunday, along with sipping a hot cup of coffee.

When: Sunday, September 22 | 11:30 AM

Where: Barista Coffee, Versova, Mumbai

Book Here

Read Also
Apple Carnival Begins: Enthusiasts Line Up In Mumbai & Delhi Stores To Get Their Hands On New iPhone...
article-image

Pizza & Pasta Pop-Up

If you are planning a date night with your partner or a dinner with your family, this Pizza & Pasta pop-up is perfect for you. From Calzone Cheese Burst and Volcano Pizza to Swiss Chard Ravioli in Butter Sage Sauce and Semolina Gnocchi in Formaggi Sauce, there are mouth-watering dishes crafted by the chef with authentic Italian flavours for you.

When: September 13 to September 22 | 7:00 – 11:00 PM

Where:  MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriot, Andheri East, Mumbai

Price: INR 2375 + taxes

Classical Dance Performance

Bookmyshow

Don't miss this beautiful show in Mumbai if you're a fan of classical dance! Watch the Odissi Duet performance by ace Odissi dancers Madhusmita Mohanty and Shashwati Garai Ghosh, along with a stunning live Bharatanatyam act by Mahati Kannan. Take this weekend to reflect on Indian classical dance and its cultural significance.

When: Saturday, September 21 | 05:00 PM

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

Book Here

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

6 Benefits Of Ragi For Diabetes

6 Benefits Of Ragi For Diabetes

Mumbai This Weekend: Musical Concerts, Pizza & Pasta Pop-Up, Art Workshops And So Much More!

Mumbai This Weekend: Musical Concerts, Pizza & Pasta Pop-Up, Art Workshops And So Much More!

'I Am So Happy That Operalia Is Being Held In Mumbai For The Very First Time': Plácido Domingo

'I Am So Happy That Operalia Is Being Held In Mumbai For The Very First Time': Plácido Domingo

'Need To Make Saree Cool': Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Wearing Chiffon Sarees For Rocky Aur Rani

'Need To Make Saree Cool': Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Wearing Chiffon Sarees For Rocky Aur Rani

Kitchen Appliances For A Safe Home: Benefits Of Investing In High-Quality Kitchenware

Kitchen Appliances For A Safe Home: Benefits Of Investing In High-Quality Kitchenware