Mumbai This Weekend: From Music To Magic, City Events You Must Attend For An Unforgettable Evening

Mumbai this weekend will be a great place to have a great evening and enjoy nightlife with live music, comedy shows, and a sip of cocktails and dance. All set to hit the vibe right? Here's a list of events that will keep you booked this weekend and help you have an unforgettable time with your dear ones.

Sanam Band Live (R City Mall | March 2)

Music artist Sanam Puri and his band are in the city to give music lovers a soulful experience this Saturday. The lead singer, Sanam who recently got married has embarked on an India Tour with his pop stars. Attend this event if you have fallen in love with the band's classic collection of Gulabi Ankein, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma, and more. Book here

Stand-up by Anubhav Singh Bassi (Rang Sharda | March 3)

The show is titled "Kisi ko batana mat (Don't tell anyone)," but we are very sure you can't resist telling your friends about this show happening in your city and taking them along to witness the same. The much-loved comedian is known for his relatable storytelling and amusing anecdotes that leave the audience impressed. You can attend the show for an evening loaded with laughter. Book here

BCB Space Of Sound & Chitrahaar Night (Bombay Cocktail Bar | March 2,3)

Step into a magical night with energising music by DJ Cyrus that will musically transport to distant galaxies and back. Along with a sip of your favourite cocktail or a hard drink, enjoy the nightlife with your buddy as you attend the events at this bar. While Saturday is all about the music that will push you to the dance floor, the next evening is devoted to Bollywood-filled romance and nostalgia presented by VDJ Yogi. For reservation, call +91 9819600057

OpenMic (OneNest Studios | March 2)

Always wanted to express your heart but couldn't find the right stage for it? Head to this open mic event and give your sense of humour a check. In the presence of five seasoned comedians, give a hilarious performance to tickle laughter bones. Book here

Grand Magic Show (Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir | March 2)

Have you only witnessed magic shows on a television screen or in storybooks? If you are seeing this, this may be your sign to enjoy a magic show live. The show is presented by Jitendra Raghuvir who is claimed to be one of the world-renowned artists in the field of magic. The show is also open for an audience on Sunday and it will be held in Navi Mumbai. Book here