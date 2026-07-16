Mumbai This Weekend: From Monsoon Food Fest & FIFA Finals Watch Party To Bassi's Stand-Up, Here's What's Happening In The City |

Looking to make the most of your weekend in Mumbai? The city has lined up an exciting mix of food, music, comedy, sports and interactive experiences. Whether you're planning to indulge in monsoon delicacies, cheer for your favourite football team, laugh your heart out at a comedy show or unwind with a creative workshop, there's something happening across Mumbai for everyone. Here's a roundup of the best events to check out this weekend.

Monsoon Food Festival at Jio World Drive

Celebrate the rainy season with a specially curated outdoor food festival featuring a delicious mix of Indian favourites and international cuisines. Hosted under a covered venue, the festival promises a cosy monsoon vibe, live food counters and an ideal setting to enjoy comfort food without worrying about the weather.

When: July 17 to July 19 | 4 PM – 10 PM

Where: Monsoon Hangar, Jio World Drive

Football Finale Watch Party

Football fever is set to take over Mumbai as the city hosts one of India's biggest official FIFA World Cup Final watch parties. Fans can catch every moment of the title clash on massive screens with immersive sound inside the grand Infinity Ballroom. The evening also features live entertainment, interactive fan zones, exciting giveaways and specially curated food and beverage experiences, making it much more than just a match screening.

When: July 19 | 10 PM onwards

Where: Infinity Ballroom, Fairmont Mumbai

Anubhav Singh Bassi Live – 'Kisi Ko Batana Mat'

One of India's most loved stand-up comedians returns with a fresh comedy special after the success of Bas Kar Bassi. Packed with his signature storytelling style and relatable observations, Kisi Ko Batana Mat promises an evening full of laughter and everyday humour.

When: July 19

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai

K.S. Chithra Live Concert

Legendary playback singer K.S. Chithra takes the stage for a soulful evening featuring some of her most iconic songs. Fans can relive timeless melodies as the celebrated singer performs classics that have defined Indian cinema across generations.

When: July 17

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai

Hug & Paint Workshop

If you're looking for a relaxing and creative outing, this unique workshop combines painting with interactive activities designed to encourage self-expression and meaningful connections. Whether you're attending with friends or solo, it's a refreshing way to spend an artistic evening.

When: July 18

Where: Hitchki, Bandra West