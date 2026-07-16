Amsterdam-Based Afro-Anatolian Tales To Perform At NMACC In Mumbai; Check Out Details, How To Book Tickets |

Mumbai's live music scene is all set to welcome an extraordinary global musical experience as Amsterdam-based ensemble Afro Anatolian Tales arrives in the city for a special performance on July 17 as part of its ongoing 'Silk Road Dialogues' India Tour 2026. Following performances in New Delhi and Goa, the internationally acclaimed quartet will take the stage at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Founded by Dutch-Turkish percussionist Sjahin During, Afro Anatolian Tales has earned global recognition for creating a unique musical language that seamlessly blends influences from across the historic Silk Road. The Amsterdam-based quartet has spent over 15 years performing across the world, releasing seven albums and touring in more than 32 countries across five continents.

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The Mumbai concert will feature Burak Savaş on vocals and violin, Bence Huszar on cello and electronics, Antonio Moreno on synthesizer and trumpet, and founder Sjahin During on percussion. Adding an Indian dimension to the performance will be Mumbai-based special guest Vanraj Shastri, who will contribute vocals and the soulful sounds of the sarangi, creating a rich cross-cultural musical dialogue.

Their latest concert series, 'Silk Road Dialogues', explores the shared musical heritage of civilizations connected by the ancient Silk Road. Combining traditional melodies, improvisation and modern electronic textures, the ensemble crafts immersive performances that blur the boundaries between East and West while offering audiences an evocative and cinematic listening experience.

Afro Anatolian Tales has received widespread international acclaim over the years. Their debut album was selected among the BBC's Top 5 recommendations and also earned a prestigious five-star review from Songlines Magazine, further cementing the group's reputation on the global world music circuit.

The India tour began earlier this month and includes performances across New Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, introducing Indian audiences to the ensemble's genre-defying sound. Each concert has been designed as a unique collaboration, evolving through local artistic influences and audience interactions.