'Mumbai! Thank You For Such An Incredible First Night!' Tweets Trevor Noah; Check Insights From The Show

All the Trevor Noah fans in Mumbai had their wish fulfilled as the popular standup comedian performed in the city yesterday as a part of the last leg of his debut India tour, 'Off The Record Tour.'
Trevor made his India debut with 'Off The Record Tour', where he kicked off the live performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR, on September 22 and 23. And currently he is on his last leg of tour, where he will be performing at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.
Earlier this week, the comedian's shows in Bengaluru scheduled for September 27 and 28 were cancelled, leaving his fans disappointed. Trevor took to X and wrote, “Dear Bengaluru, India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues, we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.”
The comedian's shows were sold out. For those who missed it, here are some pictures and short videos from the live show.
