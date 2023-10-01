'Mumbai! Thank You For Such An Incredible First Night!' Tweets Trevor Noah; Check Insights From The Show

Trevor Noah | X/ Trevor Noah

All the Trevor Noah fans in Mumbai had their wish fulfilled as the popular standup comedian performed in the city yesterday as a part of the last leg of his debut India tour, 'Off The Record Tour.'

Trevor made his India debut with 'Off The Record Tour', where he kicked off the live performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR, on September 22 and 23. And currently he is on his last leg of tour, where he will be performing at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

Mumbai! Thank you for such an incredible first night! The energy inside the NSCI Dome was next level!! Excited we get to do it all over again tomorrow night! 🙌🏾🇮🇳 #OffTheRecordWorldTour 📸: @mattynoir pic.twitter.com/z5xE6cloZb — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 30, 2023

Earlier this week, the comedian's shows in Bengaluru scheduled for September 27 and 28 were cancelled, leaving his fans disappointed. Trevor took to X and wrote, “Dear Bengaluru, India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues, we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.”

The comedian's shows were sold out. For those who missed it, here are some pictures and short videos from the live show.

Braving the traffic and rains of Mumbai, to laughing back on that with Trevor - is not bad for a weekend jam of exhausted toddler parents!

One off the bucket list - watching #TrevorNoah live!

(Also my 3 year old has been making the same Ganpati jokes - why in ocean!) #iseefuture pic.twitter.com/aEFpv0a0Mv — Debapriya Sengupta (@runia01) September 30, 2023

Tonight in Mumbai, @Trevornoah took the Bengaluru tragedy + time and turned it into comedic gold🙌 🤣 Had a blast, thank you, Trevor!#TrevorNoah pic.twitter.com/J10KE2oVMh — Jinal Bhatt (@Jinal1303) September 30, 2023

What a tight set by @Trevornoah 🔥

Loved the fact that it was so customised for India ❤️, and ofcourse new set of Bangalore Jokes 😂



Also, great management by @bookmyshow Mumbai. Smooth flow 🙌#TrevorNoah #Mumbai #OfftheRecord pic.twitter.com/eE3rHMG6wf — Shrenik Gandhi (@gandhi_shrenik) September 30, 2023

Very funny, extremely witty, and some truly hilarious observations on India — I rarely go to live shows (too much time and effort!😊) but am glad I went to this one. Trevor Noah is a master of his craft.#TrevorNoah #Mumbai https://t.co/Vge9OpsOcW pic.twitter.com/mcHx8kt3Ub — Abhinandan Singh (@abhinandan_ks) September 30, 2023

So excited! The house audio is good, so far. Looks like we have a full day’s play ahead.



Let’s get this show going!#TrevorNoah #Offtherecord @bookmyshow @Trevornoah pic.twitter.com/NsfymELQmR — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) September 30, 2023

