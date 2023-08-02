Mumbai: Take Your Kids To This Chocolate Museum Exploration With Willy Wonka This Saturday In The City

While chocolate making workshops have become regular things in Mumbai, Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts (APCA) will be organising a Chocolate Museum tour this Saturday. Conducted by the fictional character Willy Wonka, APCA will be recreating the magic of chocolate as imagined by Roald Dahl and Tim Burton in their book and film. APCA's assistant pastry chef Rubani Singh will be turning Willy Wonka for the tour informing the participants the history of chocolate and its journey from bean to bar.

The pastry team has prepared installations depicting various aspects of chocolate history through sculptures made of chocolates to add visual representation to the tour. Expect small-scale edible displays of the cacao tree, utensils used to grind and drink chocolate, a miniature vending machine as well as Quetzalcoatl, the Aztec serpent god who is said to have gifted his people the cacao plant.

There will also be a guided tasting session and a workshop where the team will explain different flavour profiles and notes in varieties of single-origin chocolate from across countries along with tasting bonbons and truffles made by the team of APCA. The workshop will teach participants chocolate making, tempering and creating bars with customised toppings which participants can take back home.

When: August 5, 11 am to 2 pm

Where: APCA Mumbai, Andheri East

Price: Rs 2,500

Contact: +91 9987011137

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)