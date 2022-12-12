Mumbai: Sorrentina All Day Dining rolls out a limited edition Din Din menu

Marking fourth successful year in the city, Sorrentina All Day Dining restaurant in Santacruz has rolled out a new menu. Curated by head chef Aabhas Mehrotra in association with Bombay Sapphire, the limited-period menu titled Din Din is an experiential pasta set course which promises to take you on a unique culinary exploration where Italy meets Goa.

Inspired by Chef Mehrotra’s travels from the Konkan belt, the new menu is an attempt to bring Italian and the vast communities of Goa together on a plate. The experiential menu serves three courses infused with a variety of Goan elements for a unique dimension of flavour. The meal comes with a cocktail tasting menu curated by the Chef and his mixologists to brew great conversations over bold flavours.

The first course from the menu offers Prawn Mousse Agnolotti paired with the delicious Caper sauce; Indo-Italian Ambotik Curry, one of Goa’s most favourite dishes but with a unique Italian twist; as well as the scrumptious Crispy Artichoke paired with the tantalising almond infused Bombay Sapphire Gin.

Next on the list are Butter flaked seabass and Lemon Chili Coriander Handkerchief Pasta and the Coconut Aioli to satisfy your taste buds. The second course of meal is perfectly paired with gin and fresh pineapple and jalapeno syrup for all the Gin lovers looking for some novelty with the drink.

To complete the meal choose from Ros pasta; Stuffed Egg Yolk Ravioli and Curried chicken emulsion from their third course. The meal is served with a cocktail which includes gin, home-made kokum and coconut syrup for a dose of flavour.

“After learning more about Goan food, culture, and people during my recent visit there, I was inspired to reinvent Italian dishes using Goan ingredients and vice versa. We are very excited to introduce our new Din Din menu and look forward to hosting memorable experiences unlike any other as we celebrate the restaurant's fourth anniversary with a menu that is close to my heart,” said Chef Mehrotra.

In addition, with the holiday season right around the corner, the restaurant has decked up with exciting Christmas decor for a festive ambiance.

When: December 9 -16

Where: orrentina All Day Dining, Food Hall, Santacruz

Time: 12:00 PM till 11:30 PM

Price: INR 4,499 with alcohol for two | INR 2,499 without alcohol for two.

Contact: + 91 9136913747