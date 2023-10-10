Mumbai Sizzles: Health Tips To Protect Yourself From October Heat Effect |

'October Heat' refers to unusually warm temperatures that occur during the month of October. October climate change can also worsen heat since rising global temperatures can lead to more frequent and extreme heat waves.

High temperatures and humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses, especially among vulnerable populations. October heat is becoming more frequent due to human-induced greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to global warming.

October Heat Effect In Mumbai

Mumbai residents experienced unusually high temperatures in October, with the mercury rising from 33.5°C to a scorching 35.9°C at the Santacruz observatory on Monday, October 9

Colaba also faced warm conditions with a night temperature of 26.5°C and a persistently high maximum of 33°C from the previous day. Humidity levels were alarmingly high, reaching 71% in Santacruz and 81% in Colaba, making the city extremely uncomfortable.

Health Tips To Protect Ourself From October Heat:

• Avoid direct sunlight: Cover your face and head using a scarf, dupatta or a hat while walking in the sun. Avoid stepping out in the sun unless required especially between 12 noon to 4 pm. Keep wet wipes to keep yourself fresh while travelling. Use an umbrella to protect yourself from direct sunrays. Wear full-sleeved clothes to avoid exposure to the sun's heat.

• Prioritize sun protection by using sunscreen with at least 50 SPF, applying it 1.5-2 hours before going out and reapplying every 2 hours.

• Wear comfortable cotton clothes in loose, pastel colours to deflect heat and avoid dark colours. Avoid wearing tight-fitting clothes.

• Keep yourself hydrated. Drink enough water. Consume fruit juices, coconut water, buttermilk and lime water as they are packed with a variety of vitamins and minerals and boost the body's immunity and keep it cool. To replenish lost minerals and salts from sweating, always carry glucose or electrolyte water with you. Sip on it continuously, especially when spending extended periods outdoors; this will help regulate your body temperature effectively.

• Practice breathing exercises and meditation, such as pranayama, to reduce body temperature, calm your mind and alleviate anxiety and mood swings.

• Consuming too much oily food can lead to acne, and hot weather will worsen the situation. So, eat citrus fruits as they are high in Vitamin C and will help to maintain skin moisture and protect against wrinkles. Eat high water-content fruits like watermelon, cucumber, grapefruit and pineapple to keep your body cool.

• Remove sun tan naturally by using a homemade peel-off mask made with oranges after being outdoors. This peel-off mask due to its high Vitamin C content and antioxidants will act as a natural cleanser and will help to even the skin texture. Including ingredients like honey adds antibacterial properties and promotes healing.

• Shield your eyes with high-quality sunglasses that offer UVA and UVB protection. These sunglasses safeguard your eyes from sunrays, preventing dryness and irritation. They make you look cool as well.

• Eat lighter meals which will ease your digestion and good in this hot weather.

• Though sneakers and closed shoes are fashionable, they may cause infections and blisters due to lack of ventilation. Opt for flip-flops or shoes that allow your feet to breathe freely.

• We tend to consume sodas or aerated drinks during hot weather, thinking they will cool them down, but this is a misconception. In reality, choosing sugary or caffeinated beverages can lead to dehydration, so it's best to avoid them.

• Avoid eating junk food as it lacks nutrients and doesn't provide you with the necessary energy to deal with high temperatures, so it is better you choose to eat healthy food.

• Frequent and excessive sweating can deplete your energy and make you feel sluggish. Therefore, take showers regularly, especially after sweating heavily, to stay fresh and cool.

• Swimming is an excellent exercise during this hot period that not only keeps you cool but also helps tone your entire body.

Mumbaikars, while you are travelling by local train, bus or taxi, always keep a drinking water bottle with you and keep yourself hydrated. Fruit juices, sugarcane juice, coconut water, buttermilk and lassi are easily available on Mumbai streets, consume them. Don't drink cold drinks. Eat more fruits.

Avoid eating your favourite vada pav or any other fried food in this hot weather. Stay safe, stay cool in this October heat!

