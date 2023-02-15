Mumbai: Post Valentine Blues? Here are 5 things which might brighten your weekend | FPJ

Experiencing Post Valentine Blues, we have brought a list of activities that you can engage in, which may brighten up your mood. You can pamper yourself in all ways, whether by indulging in the world of chocolates and strawberries to enjoying cultural music and dance forms. You may even want to enjoy some light hearted comedy or arts festival; we have got all covered.

Indulge in the world of Chocolate at the India's Cacao and Craft Chocolate Festival

India's Cacao and Craft Chocolate Festival | FPJ

The 2nd edition of India's Cacao and Craft Chocolate Festival is taking place in Mumbai on this weekend- Feb 18-19. All the chocolate enthusiasts will get to engage with the community connected by chocolate which icludes renowned Indian craft chocolate makers, cacao farmers, industry professionals, chocolatiers and artisans.

You can also, taste some of the best craft chocolate, interact with your favorite brands, shop for exquisite delicacies and participate in fun workshops and conferences.

When: February 18 & 19. 10 am to 8 pm

Where: IFBE, Mumbai

Tickets can be booked online from ₹ 300 onwards

Comedy unlimited with Kenny Sebastian

Kenny Sebastian |

Kenny Sebastian is back on the road with his sixth comedy special 'Professor of Tomfoolery'. It will be 80 mins of non-stop laughter.

If you want to be a part of his live stand up comedy and enjoy a roller coaster ride full of laughter; then what are you waiting for?

When: February 19. From 7:30 pm onwards

Where: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Sophia College

Tickets can be booked online from ₹ 999 onwards

Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav

Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav |

Organized by the seven zonal cultural centres of the Ministry of Culture, the festival celebrates the vibrant and diverse culture of India since 2015. The event includes traditional music, folk dance, various Indian cuisines, handicrafts, and other art forms from different regions.

The Mahotsav will be packed with performances by renowned artists such as Mohit Chouhan, Mame Khan, Annu Kapoor, Rahul Deshpande, Smt. Maitreyee Pahari, Shri Nitin Mukesh and Group, Shri Avinash Chandrachud, and more.

The festival will feature folk dances, including Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Lavani, and others.

When: Ongoing till Feb 19. 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Azad Maidan

It is free of cost for all.

Govandi Arts Festival

Govandi Arts Festival |

The festival will include filmmaking, live rap and theatre performances, music, film screenings, art and photography exhibits. It will be performed and showcased live by artists from Govandi. It will highlight and promote the artistic abilities of underrepresented communities through inclusive practices.

Among the highlights is an art parade of hand-made lanterns conceptualised by the UK-based Lamplighter Arts CIC, co-created with the residents. You can also, participate in multiple creative workshops and be part of lantern procession.

When: Ongoing till Feb 19. From 3 pm to 8 pm

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Nagar Police Station

You can book the ticket online, free of cost

Strawberry Food Fest

Strawberry Food Fest | FPJ

Mumbai's biggest strawberry festival is happening on the 18th and 19th of February. You get to dive into the sweetness of these fresh berries with some delectable strawberry dishes at the R City Mall in Ghatkopar.

The fest includes fun activities and games for kids and adults, some great performances to groove to, and a lot more exciting experiences. So for all the strawberry lovers, this Fest-O-Berry 2023 is for you.

When: February 18, 12 pm and February 19- 10 pm onwards

Where: R City Mall, Mumbai

Tickets can be booked online at ₹ 200 onwards

