Mumbai Gig Guide: Santoor Acoustic Concert To Pink Floyd Tribute; Here Are Our Top Recommendations

Udayswar@Prithvi: Takahiro Arai - Santoor

Get ready to experience a rare and truly unique Santoor acoustic concert by Takahiro Arai based on the 8 Prahars (time spans) of the day. The music concert features morning ragas of the 2nd Prahar performed by various artists. Arai is a Japanese citizen who has spent the past 16 years living in Mumbai and learning Santoor under the tutelage of his Guru, the renowned Santoor Maestro, Pt. Shivkumar Sharma.

When: June 18, 7:30 am

Where: Prithvi Theatre

Entry: INR 300 onwards

Sunburn Reload ft.Topic - Mumbai

Sunburn Reload features the one and only Topic this June. So, ladies and gentlemen, it's time to get your dancing shoes on as we welcome you to an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

When: June 18, 7 pm

Where: Opa Bar and Cafe

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Main Kavita Hoon by Kavita Seth

Kavita Seth, a Sufi and Bollywood singer whose lush, evocative voice has given us 'Rangi Saari' - the hugely loved and hummable single – is set to sweep you away on a memorable musical journey. With a sublime set of Sufi numbers, her performance is a joyful celebration of life, the human spirit, and our connection with the Divine.

When: June 18, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Tribute to Pink Floyd ft. Dark Light

Mark your calendars for a Pink Floyd tribute by Dark Light, a five-piece psychedelic/progressive rock band from Bengaluru whose music has been compared to a soulful blend of stadium rock`s ferocity and fury with progressive elements and ambient psychedelic soundscapes.

When: June 17, 7 pm

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Navi Mumbai

Entry: INR 1,000 onwards

Sammilan

Leave behind the drudgeries of the day as this stunning instrumental jugalbandi of Hindustani and Carnatic classical music featuring Ustad Shahid Parvez on sitar and maestro Shashank Subramanyam on flute lulls you into a magical musical reverie.

When: June 17, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

VNTM (Live)

The Dutch sensation 'VNTM' returns to Mumbai. Get ready to dance the night away with a blend between modern-day techno and contemporary progressive melodies. Take a journey through VNTM's dark, yet uplifting, mysterious music and visualize a unique storyline during every performance.

When: June 15, 9 pm

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 499 onwards