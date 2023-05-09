Mumbai Gig Guide: Can't 'Calm Down'! Here are our top recommendations for live music this week

Rema- Calm Down India Tour
Rema, the Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper who has taken the internet by storm with the chartbuster song 'Calm Down' is touring India for the first time. This highly anticipated music event will take place in 3 cities in India, with Mumbai being the second stop.
When: May 13, 8 pm
Where: NSCI Dome, Worli
Entry: INR 799 onwards
Hindustani Classical Vocal Music Recital
Get a chance to experience, Hindustani Classical Vocal Music Recital by Prasad Khaparde, a senior disciple of Rashid Khan- one of the most acclaimed vocalists of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana. He has performed at several prestigious festivals, including the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav in Pune and collaborated with several Indian and global artists.
When: May 12, 6:30 pm
Where: Godrej Dance Academy Theatre
Entry: INR 200 onwards
DJ Chetas Live at Xoyo Thane
Bored of regular music concerts or events? Attend the biggest club event with Bollywood's most popular DJ Chetas. The event is something you should definetely not miss.
When: May 13, 8 pm
Where: Xoyo Club, Thane
Entry: INR 3,000 onwards
Tribute to PINK FLOYD
The 5-piece band, Retro Legendary Act will be dedicating the night to one of the most sought-after band- Pink Floyd. Based in Pune, RLA has made a name for themselves by tapping the drama and essence of music.
When: May 13, 7:30 pm
Where: Courtyard, Phoenix Palladium
Entry: INR 599 onwards
