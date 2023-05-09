 Mumbai Gig Guide: Can't 'Calm Down'! Here are our top recommendations for live music this week
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai Gig Guide: Can't 'Calm Down'! Here are our top recommendations for live music this week

Mumbai Gig Guide: Can't 'Calm Down'! Here are our top recommendations for live music this week

We've got your live entertainment sorted for the whole week, whether you like Classical music, Bollywood music or Pop music.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

Rema- Calm Down India Tour

Rema, the Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper who has taken the internet by storm with the chartbuster song 'Calm Down' is touring India for the first time. This highly anticipated music event will take place in 3 cities in India, with Mumbai being the second stop.

When: May 13, 8 pm

Where: NSCI Dome, Worli

Entry: INR 799 onwards

Hindustani Classical Vocal Music Recital

Get a chance to experience, Hindustani Classical Vocal Music Recital by Prasad Khaparde, a senior disciple of Rashid Khan- one of the most acclaimed vocalists of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana. He has performed at several prestigious festivals, including the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav in Pune and collaborated with several Indian and global artists.  

When: May 12, 6:30 pm

Where: Godrej Dance Academy Theatre 

Entry: INR 200 onwards

DJ Chetas Live at Xoyo Thane

Bored of regular music concerts or events? Attend the biggest club event with Bollywood's most popular DJ Chetas. The event is something you should definetely not miss.

When: May 13, 8 pm

Where: Xoyo Club, Thane

Entry: INR 3,000 onwards

Tribute to PINK FLOYD

The 5-piece band, Retro Legendary Act will be dedicating the night to one of the most sought-after band- Pink Floyd. Based in Pune, RLA has made a name for themselves by tapping the drama and essence of music.

When: May 13, 7:30 pm

Where: Courtyard, Phoenix Palladium

Entry: INR 599 onwards

Read Also
Mumbai: Cricketer Chris Gayle and composer Arko will join Rema on stage in the city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Gig Guide: Can't 'Calm Down'! Here are our top recommendations for live music this week

Mumbai Gig Guide: Can't 'Calm Down'! Here are our top recommendations for live music this week

From Amritsar to Shillong; 7 Indian destinations to celebrate Mother's Day 2023 & create memories...

From Amritsar to Shillong; 7 Indian destinations to celebrate Mother's Day 2023 & create memories...

AI for travel bookings! MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft to make travel easier; read to know...

AI for travel bookings! MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft to make travel easier; read to know...

World Lupus Day 2023: Do you know 5 million people worldwide suffer from the autoimmune disease?

World Lupus Day 2023: Do you know 5 million people worldwide suffer from the autoimmune disease?

Tipu Sultan, the 'Tiger' of Mysore's rare gold-hilted sword to be auctioned in London on May 23

Tipu Sultan, the 'Tiger' of Mysore's rare gold-hilted sword to be auctioned in London on May 23