Mumbai: Cricketer Chris Gayle and composer Arko will join Rema on stage in the city

Ahead of Rema aka Divine Ikubor’s hyped three city debut tour of India, it is now confirmed that The Universe Boss aka Chris Gayle will be making a guest appearance on stage at the Mumbai leg of the tour.

The forthcoming tour titled ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’ is part of the artiste and producer’s world tour and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter kicking off his trek with New Delhi on the 12th of May at JLN Stadium, followed by Mumbai on 13th May at NSCI Dome and finally in Hyderabad on 14th May at Prism.

West Indies batting legend Gayle will be premiering the teaser of his brand-new tropical track ‘Oh Fatima’ live at the Mumbai leg of the concert. He will be joined on stage by his collaborator; Indian singer-songwriter and composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee. The summertime song which was shot in Dubai marks Gayle’s debut in English rap. Chris Gayle states, “I am very happy to know about Rema performing in India. My forthcoming music video is a collaboration with ace music composer Arko, and we have planned to release our song teaser at Rema’s Mumbai show. I am excited to be there and share it with all my fans. Best wishes to Rema.”

Other opening acts scheduled to perform in Mumbai are Edward Maya, Karan Kanchan, Zahrah Khan, while Riar Saab, Tsumyoki, Akash Ahuja, Pablo Dutta, Wicked Sunny, Karan Kanchan, UNB MC Panda, Oh! Kalpanik, Kashish Rathore, Van Moon and DRV will open for the artist in New Delhi and DIVINE, Sickflip, DJ KAN-I, KAY-VEE, DJ Scintillate will take over the console at the Hyderabad show.

Rema had earlier shared, “Namaste India. I’m super excited to be visiting India, I've always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can't wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment and Afrodesh for making this a reality. It’s going to be an Afro Rave.”

For his show, the popular Nigerian hitmaker will be using incredible props such as inflatable large neon mushrooms, illuminated rotating horse carousel as well as dethorned roses and hazard waste style metal barrels with graffiti to draw correlations to his debut album ‘Rave & Roses’. The 24-year-old who will be making multiple entries on stage using lowrider style bicycle, rickshaw and quad bike will be accompanied by a 6 ft life sized stuffed teddy bear mascot. The layered stage builds will include technological marvels such as a half vintage car as well as a house front.

Having cemented his reputation as Nigeria’s ‘Afro-Rave’ warrior, Rema who enjoys a colossal fanbase in India is one of the hottest selling artists of current times in the Afrobeats genre, having performed a headlining slot at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show. He is the only Nigerian artist to enter the Billboard Top 100 list with ‘Calm Down’ reaching the #6 spot while his debut album ‘Rave & Roses’ becoming the highest streamed album of all time on Spotify.

