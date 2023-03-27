Mumbai Gig Guide: Here's our best pick where you can enjoy live music in the city this week

Masterworks of Chamber Music

Ralph de Souza, former violinist of the Endellion Quartet, joins musicians of the SOI for two evenings of chamber music for strings, winds, and piano, featuring the works of Beethoven, Mozart, Dvořák.

When: March 28 and 29, 7 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Aarambh ft. Nucleya

Thane is gearing up for a massive live concert featuring electronic music artist Nucleya. Expect his signature fusion of hit tracks like 'Bass Rani,' 'Laung Gawacha,' and 'Jungle Raja'. Nucleya is known for his incredible stage presence and livewire shows.

When: March 28, 2 pm

Where: Axis Lawns, Thane

Entry: INR 555 onwards

Usha Uthup Live

Powerhouse vocalist Usha Uthup has spread a message of love and unity, peace and harmony through music. She is doing a concert with Alert India association for leprosy education and control. At this show by the humanitarian-songstress, you will be contributing to the cause of leprosy control.

When: March 29,

Where: Nehru Centre, Worli

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Tribute to Taylor Swift

Calling all Swifties. What if you can't go for Taylor Swift's ongoing Eras tour in the US? Kiara Alemao and Chelsea Das will sing the popstar's biggest hits live at a tribute show. They are coming with a full-fledged band to put up a show for the ages.

When: March 31, 8.30 pm

Where: Finch, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East

Entry: INR 999 onwards

R&B and Soul

NATE08 & Mary Ann will play their unique brand of live music. Mumbai-based Nathan Thomas aka NATE08 treads the groove-oriented territories of funk, R&B, and house. Mary Ann is an R&B/ soul artist born in Kerala and now residing in Bengaluru. She's been a recording artist since the age of seven.

When: March 31, 9 pm

Where: Antisocial, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 599

Indie night

Catch live performances by The Mohit Mukhi Collective and Suyashh. Mohit is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Mumbai who has released three albums and toured the UK. His music is best described as personal and conversational. Suyash Parkale aka Suyashh is a singer-songwriter. He will be performing songs from his debut EP, Bombay Winters.

When: March 30, 9 pm

Where: Veranda, Pali Hill, Bandra

Entry: INR 499