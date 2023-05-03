Mumbai Gig Guide: From Classical to Bollywood; here are our top recommendations for live music in the city this week

Backstreet Boys |

Classically Retro

Get ready for an evening packed with nostalgia, as ‘Classicaly Retro’, led by Abhijeet Pohankar brings to you a magical combination of timeless Hindi songs and classical music. The band consists of talented classical singer Gandhar Deshpande & Bollywood singer Bhavya Pandit.

Versatile artist Sourabh Joshi also contributes vocals along with acoustic guitar. Akshay Jadhav & Aniruddha Shirke are on the percussion, while Sabyasachi Deb is on the bass.

When: May 5, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, NMACC

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour

Backstreet Boys |

The wait is finally over, as the Backstreet Boys (BSB) are finally in Mumbai. The famous 90s boy band is on the DNA World Tour, and the BSB fever has gripped India, particularly Mumbai, since they are playing there on May 4.

When: May 4

Where: Jio World Gardens, NMACC

Entry: INR 3,500 onwards

Yugaant and MH43 India's performance

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Water Kingdom, the largest theme water park in Asia. The park will host two upcoming music bands to commemorate the occasion.

Yugaant |

Witness the 6-member band Yugaant go live on May 6; they will create their magic with progressive rock Bollywood music. The band comprises Ashish Naskar, Siddharth Shenoy, Sukhpreet Singh, Pratyay Mishra, Harsh Damania and Vishal Bhanushali.

MH43 India |

On May 7, 2023, do not miss out on one of the most entertaining performances by the upcoming music band MH43 India.

When: May 6 and 7, 3pm

Where: Water Kingdom

Entry: INR 1,250 (Adults) and INR 825 (kids)

Aarohi': A two-day Classical Music Festival

'Aarohi', a two day festival of classical music and rising stars, will be held on May 6 and 7 in Mumbai. The event is organised by Pancham Nishad, one of India's premier music organisation aims to promote and showcase some of the country's most talented young musicians.

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, the festival will commence with a vocal performance by Sanika Kulkarni, followed by Rohit Deo on Tabla Solo, and Siddhartha Belmannu on Vocal. On Sunday, May 7, 2023, the festival will conclude with performances by Shruti Vishwakarma on Vocal, Shadaj Godkhindi on Flute, and Armaan Khan on Vocal.

When: May 6 and 7, 6 pm

Where: Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, Mumbai

Entry: INR 100, INR 200 to INR 300

THAIKKUDAM BRIDGE Live Concert

THAIKKUDAM BRIDGE |

Popular band, THAIKKUDAM BRIDGE will perform live in Mumbai this May. The band arrived in 2013, and their first studio album, Jam Show Music MOJO became insanely popular. The band is loved by millions of fans around the world and has been the biggest breakout band to emerge from India.

When: May 6, 7 pm

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City Kurla

Entry: INR 499