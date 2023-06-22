Mumbai: From Tattoo Workshop To Fashion Expo; 5 Diverse Things To Do This Weekend | FPJ

WEEKEND is here and so are we; with a curated list of activities just for all of you, so that you can partake in activities going around in your city based on your interests. If you want to tickle your taste buds, then you can attend a food festival or if you are someone who loves music, there is a music event for you free of cost.

Tattoo enthusiasts can partake in a tattoo workshop. You can also, let your imagination run free when you watch a thoughtful play and for fashionistas, there is a fashion expo comprising of all fashion, art and culture activities.

Take a look:

Beats On Tap

Friday, 23rd June - Retro / Indie Pop by Sing & Tonic - Doc J & Kelly

Saturday, 24th June - Indie Fusion on Sarod , Rabab & Cajon by NomadGuru & Shabarish

Sunday, 25th June - Vinyl Record Night by Drocer Records ( Along with a tribute to legendary band Queen )

You also, get to enjoy their refreshing craft beer.

When: Ongoing till June 26, 8 pm- 12 am

Where: HAPI Beer Co., near Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (W)

Free event

All You Can Street

All You Can Street | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

All You Can Street is India’s premier progressive fashion expo made for all things fashion, art, music and culture. The AYCS 2023 edition brings you 50+ Indian homegrown fashion brands like Bluorng, Natty Garb, Huemn, Freakins, etc. along with an array of top music artists.

When: June 23- June 25, 5- 11 pm

Where: Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra (E)

Price: ₹999 Onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Food Festival

With an almost gigantic set-up, Swiggy Food Festival will feature 40+ food stalls that are sure to make you drool! The food festival will also involve a plethora of fun activities, workshops, games, food tasting and competitions wherein you can partake in chef workshops or simply choose to dine with a chef. There would also, be live performances by your favourite artists from across the town.

When: June 23-24, 3:30- 10 pm

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla (W)

Price: ₹499 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Tattoo Workshop For Beginners

Social in association with Aliens Tattoo brings you a one-of-a-kind tattoo workshop. There is going to be a live tattoo demonstration, flash tattoos, peircings, and more.

When: June 24, 1 pm onwards

Where: Versova Social, Andheri (W)

Free Entry

Play- The Land Of Mea Lilo

Play- The Land of Mea Lilo | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

Join Mea & Lilo, two quirky & endearing characters in their discovery of ‘The Land of Mea Lilo’ – a place of hidden objects. What happens to them there, and how do they overcome the challenges they face with wit, teamwork and determination? Witness their adventures of creative explorations and watch your imagination come to life!

When: June 25, 11 am and 5 pm

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Duration: 45 minutes + 20 minutes of interaction with the audience

Price: ₹450 onwards

Tickets can be booked online