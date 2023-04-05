Mumbai: From Scallion Pancake to Sweet Chilli Tenderlo, Royal China's 20th anniversary menu is a must-have for Mumbaikars

When Royal China opened its doors in Fort following their Bandra outlet, it became one stop for Chinese food lovers in the city. Twenty years and the restaurant continues to be favorite amongst Mumbaikars and Bollywood celebrities. Celebrating two decades Royal China is all set to begin a new culinary chapter by bringing new additions to its menu.

Founded by Neville and Michelle Vazifdar with the aim of bringing an impressive Asian fine dining experience to the masses, Royal China has outlets in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata. With modern, minimalist decor and interiors, the eatery boasts hues of white, grey, black, and brown lending a refined yet relaxed vibe.

For the new menu, expect a host of flavoursome Chinese delicacies that include traditional Seafood Bird Nest, Honey Chilli Potato, Pan Fried Scallion Pancake, Kung Pao Prawns, Stir Fried Pork With Ginger, Prawns in Hot Garlic Sauce, Sweet Chilli Tenderloin, Tenderloin and Broccoli in Oyster Sauce, and Crab Fried Rice, among others.

"Our vision is to take Royal China all over India. We are passionate about making people fall in love with the authentic culinary wonders of the Cantonese world," says Michelle Vazifdar, the force behind Royal China and their other two restaurants Jia and Kuai Kitchen.

Besides that, definitely try some of their regular Cantonese dishes like Crispy Aromatic Duck served with spring onion, cucumber, and pancakes; the classic Fried Soft Corn Curd, Silken Tofu Tossed in Burnt Garlic, Crispy Lamb served with Mandarin Chilli Sauce, Shanghai-style braised pork belly, mushroom pot rice, Pan Fried Chicken Noodles, Hakka Noodles, and more. End your meal on a sweet note with some of their much-loved desserts like Chocolate Dome, Royal China Mud Cake, Chinese Mango Pudding, and fried or steamed custard buns called Lai Wong Pao among others.

Complementing the ultra-modern and elaborate food menu, is their set menu for bar, which includes varied selection of wines, champagnes, spirits, cocktails, and mocktails. Additionally, some of the Royal China favorites include drinks like Whiskey Sour concocted with Whiskey, lemon, sugar syrup, egg white, and bitters served on the rocks, Cranberry Kiss, a delicious blend of cranberry juice, lemon extract and fresh mint, and Grassland, a mocktail with a combination of guava juice, kiwi syrup, elderflower and lime juice topped with soda, amongst other delicious drinks.

11:30am – 3:30pm, 7pm – 11:30pm

Price-₹3,000 + for two

