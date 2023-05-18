Mumbai: From Ice Cream Festival to Flea Market; 5 Things to do this WEEKEND | FPJ

This weekend, there are multiple fests that you can attend from ice cream to fragrance and cocktail festivals. You can also, visit a flea market if you love shopping. A standup comedy show by Vivek Samtani could also, be a good option if you want to have a good laugh this weekend.

Frostyland- Ice Cream Festival

Ice cream fantasyland, a sweet treat adventure awaits you at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai. Once you book the ticket, it includes: 1 free ice cream, access to dreamy ice cream castle and sprinkler pool, meet and greet with Mr Frosty, immersive workshops such as scoops of colour, bubble art, water pistol painting, and glitter tattoo and live entertainment acts.

You can indulge in the ultimate ice cream experience here.

When: Ongoing till June 15. 12- 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and 12- 8 pm from Mondays to Fridays.

This ticket grants entry to 1 child and 1 adult.

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla (W)

Price: ₹200

Fragrance Fest

Fragrance Fest will give an olfactory experience of luxury perfume brands to its patrons at the atrium 2 & 3 of R City Mall. If you are someone with exquisite taste in fragrances and looking for a good deal, Fragrance Fest is the place to be!

So, you can indulge in an exclusive collection of world-famous perfume brands including Burberry, YSL, Paco Rabanne, Givenchy, Bvlgari, Carolina Herrera, Versace, Calvin Klein, Davidoff, Salvatore Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabbana, Issey Miyake, all under one roof.

When: Ongoing till May 21

Where : R City Mall, Ghatkopar (W)

Cocktail Fest by Brewdog

Cocktail Fest by Brewdog |

Cocktail Fest at Brewdog will bring the finest cocktails for an entire month of unforgettable boozy fun. All the outlets across the respective cities will come alive with the sound of shaking, stirring, and sipping as mixologists present their best cocktails. Each outlet will have a unique cocktail menu for the whole month.

The guests can enjoy a wide range of cocktails, from classic favorites to innovative and unique creations. The menu includes Tequila Marys, Gin Basil Smashes, High Notes, Twister Margaritas, and much more.

When: Ongoing till 31st May 2023, 12 noon - 1:30 am

Where: Brewdog Bandra/Brewdog Midtown Mumbai

Deluxe Thali: Flea market

'Deluxe Thali', a two-day marketplace will serve you the hottest upcoming brands and artists from the city, bringing all the spices to a table near you.

The Deluxe special menu for both days features jewellery, home decor, clothing, miniatures, planters, tarots, sweets, artisan bath and body products and so on. There will also, be live stalls, art, tattoos, music and more.

When: May 20-21, 2 pm onwards

Where: Khar Social, Khar (W)

Free entry

An Interactive Comedy Show by Vivek Samtani

After having more than 3 million views on YouTube, Vivek Samtani brings you his special where he talks about his shortcomings and ironic things he has been through- from childhood stories to his relationship, with a mix of few questions and crowd work bits.

When: May 21, 6 pm and 8 pm

Where: The Habitat, Khar (W)

Price: ₹499 onwards

Duration: 1hr 30mins