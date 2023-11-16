Mumbai: From Art Fair To Cricket World Cup Finale; 5 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend

Mumbai: 5 Things To Do This Weekend Starting From ₹1 | FPJ

This weekend is huge for Indians, as the Indian cricket team has entered the ICC World Cup finals. While the men in blue will be playing for the trophy on Sunday, here are a few more exciting events and activities in the city that are all set to make your weekend memorable.

From art to theatre, here are the 5 things to do in Mumbai this weekend:

Art Mumbai 2023

Mumbai's inaugural Art Fair is set to captivate audiences from November 17 to 19. With more than 50 galleries participating, the event will feature a diverse collection of modern, contemporary, indigenous, and antique art available for purchase. Attendees can immerse themselves in an enriching speaker series, comprising 12 workshops, panels, masterclasses, and musical performances. Additionally, thematic walks of the fair will be offered every two hours, offering a comprehensive exploration of the showcased artworks.

When: November 17 to 19, 11 am- 7 pm

Where: Member’s Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Price: General Day Pass: Rs 1,500, VIP Pass: Rs 6,000 (Access on all 3 days); and

November 18 & 19: Season Pass: Rs 2,500

Candlelight India A Tribute To Taylor Swift

Candlelight India is a one-of-a-kind immersive concert experience that is curated to evoke a sense of wonder in concertgoers by taking you on a magical journey where music and ambience converge to create an unforgettable atmosphere. Expect a concert with western classical quartets that breathe new life into popular melodies, surrounded by the soft flickering of hundreds of candles, creating a setting that amplifies the beauty of music.

When: November 17, 7 pm

Where: Royal Opera House Theatre

Price: Rs 999

World Cup 2023 Final Match Live screening

The excitement is in the air, as we are all ready to BleedBlue once again! Gather your gang and cheer for your team as the popular restaurant opens its doors to all cricket enthusiasts for the live screening of the ICC World Cup Final Match. Enjoy the thrilling match along with some tasty food and drinks of your choice.

When: November 19, 2 pm onwards

Where: KMC, Fort

Price: Free entry

Pints & Pottery Workshop

Who doesn't enjoy a bit of art and learning new things in life? Get ready to learn pottery at this unique workshop that combines the therapeutic art of hand-building pottery with the joy of socializing over pints of your favourite beverages. Whether you`re a seasoned artist or a complete beginner, this event promises a fun and relaxed atmosphere where you can unleash your creativity. All materials, including clay and pottery tools, will be provided.

When: November 19, 11 am

Where: Doolally Taproom, Khar

Price: Rs 1,450

Walk in Autmn- brush painting

Painting after long? Or have you never tried painting? Paintology’s paint parties should then definitely be on your list to try something fun, colourful and exciting. This ‘Walk in Autmn’ brush painting, is where you will be guided by an artist to paint and get a chance to dwell yourself into the feel and sense of colours! All the painting materials will be provided.

When: November 18, 12 to 2 pm

Where: Costa Coffee, Shivaji park, Dadar west

Price: Rs 1,800

