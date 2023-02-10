Mumbai: For the Love of Chocolate; the first ever Indian Cacao And Craft Chocolate Festival comes to the city

After a successful launch in Bangalore last year, the two-day festival will be taking place in Mumbai on February 18 and 19.

With a vision to raise awareness around Indian-origin chocolate, the event will bring the farmers and chocolate makers closer to their consumers through exhibitors, workshops, and conferences. Craft Chocolate brands such as Mason & CO, Pascati, and Bon Fiction among others and Indian Cacao grower - Varanashi Organic Farm will also be participating in the event.

Founded by Patricia Cosma — a bean-to-bar chocolate connoisseur and Ketaki Churi — a Chocolatier the festival aims to bring awareness about Indian cacao and put it on the world map.

The two-day event will provide an opportunity to all the chocolate enthusiasts to indulge in the craft chocolate experience through activities that provide an insight into the creation of chocolates, the versatility of Indian cacao bean, chocolate pairing with cheese, a music and chocolate tasting, and an introspective card game session with cacao, each session unveiling the various aspects of Indian-origin chocolate. The workshops and conferences will be conducted by chocolatier and chocolate experts such as Chef Sanjana Patel of La Folie, Manali Khandelwal and Prasanna Gudi of Subko Coffee, and Mansi Reddy of Mason & Co., among others

“I discovered India’s huge potential in cacao and craft chocolate five years back, the time I first visited India. A lot of farm visits, connections, and personal chocolate experiments followed. The deeper I got into this exploration the more I felt the need of bringing all these beautiful passionate people together in what we see as the community of craft chocolate in India. Together with them, we want to create a culture around craft chocolate similar to what happened with speciality coffee,” said Patricia Cosma.

“One of my personality traits is that I love bringing people together and feel immense gratitude and happiness when I'm around my favourite people while we discuss our similar passions in life. This festival makes it the perfect ground for me to create a community where interests are explored and we truly celebrate Indian cacao and craft chocolate.” added Ketaki Churi.

Where: IFBE, Fort

When: February 18 & 19. 10 am to 8 pm

Contact: +91 78290 18225

