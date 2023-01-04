Mumbai: Five awesome things to do this weekend in Rs 100

Start your day with some fun filled laughter over breakfast

What's it like to be entertained by a great host who makes you laugh? This Breakfast Special event is a concept where you will be entertained by a host through out the event. You will have opportunity to have interactions with the host and other audience members. Apparently, the organisers guarantee laughter and fun in just Rs 100 which is for breakfast from their in house cafeteria.

What: Breakfast Special

When: January 8, 11.30 am onwards

Where: Dorangos Hall, Bandra west

Tickets: INR 100 on bookmyshow.com

Visit Fountain of Joy

If you are a Mumbaikar, you have already heard of Fountain of Joy at Dhirubhai Ambani Square in BKC. The lotus-inspired Fountain of Joy celebrates the vibrant spirit of Mumbai and offers a rich, unique collection of beautifully choreographed performances. Watch the jets of water soar 45 ft high while they pulse to the rhythm of music, amidst a myriad of colours. This mesmerising combination of water, light and sound creates a magical display that is unforgettable. The gates open prior to the show and you can book the passes at Jio World Centre website.

What: Fountain of Joy experience

Where: BKC

When: Every day, 7 pm onwards

Entry Free

Eat lunch like a Gujarati

What a better way to celebrate your weekend than indulging in a delicious food over music, dance and fun activities. Head to Kora Kendra in Borivali to enjoy this Gujarati Food Festival where you get to choose your meal from over 100 Gujarati food varieties. The food will fill your stomach as well as your heart and mind. Take this delectable culinary journey across the coast of Gujarat and while you enjoy live comedy show by Ojas Rawal, music performance by a fusion band and some folk dance performances.

What: Gujarati Food Festivals

Where: Kora Kendra Ground, Borivali west

When: January 7 and 8. 12.30 pm onwards.

Price: INR 50. bookmyshow

Take an evening out with your colleagues watching the moon

A night out with colleagues? Sounds absurd? It may not sound a cool idea but it will be fun when you take your team out for a camping alongside a lake. Here, you will get to experience team building event at Pawna lake first hand. You will get to know each other better while you spend time with your colleagues. Yes! You can dance and sing songs, play and indulge in activities such as badminton, dart game and much more while you watch the moon and stars over a campfire.

What: Moon and Campfire

Where: Pawna Lake

When: January 7. 7.30 pm onwards

Price: INR 100 on bookmyshow.com

Immerse yourself into some classics in a park near you

This weekend, treat yourself with exciting performances at your neighbourhood parks that are open to the public free of cost. With performances across western classical music, theatre, international music, dance and Indian music, there’s something for everyone. The NCPA@thePark initiative by city's most iconic performing space is a great opportunity to enjoy your evenings near your house if you are not in a mood to spend the night out. Get a taste of our famous cold coffee while enjoying an exciting blend of events across genres. Entry is on a first come first serve basis. Don’t miss out on the joy of live performing arts.

What: NCPA@thePark

Where: Park in your neighbourhood

When: January 7. 6 pm onwards

Entry Free