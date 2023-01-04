Mumbai: 7 oldest Iranian restaurants to enjoy authentic bun maska, keema pao and more

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 04, 2023
B. Merwan & Co located in Grant Road is famous for its Mawa Cake and Mawa Samosa
Britannia & Co started by Roshan Kohinoor during the pre-independence era is the reason behind the super popularity of the famous Berry Pulav
Jimmy Boy located in Horniman Circle serves veg or non veg Lagan Nu Bhonu (or wedding thali) that contains a full seven-course meal and is traditionally served on banana leaves
Kooler and co located in Matunga is a perfect blend of good food and vintage charm. Keema Pao and Bun maska are must haves
Kyani & Co located in Marine Lines is famous for its Bun Maskas, Irani Chai, Keema Pav, Parsi Custard and Chicken Cheese Bhurji
Located in Marine Lines, Sassanian Boulangerie is known for its Bun Maska, cake, chai and its Pollanji colas
Yazdani Restaurant & Bakery founded in 1953 by a Yazdani family this Parsi bakery is known around Mumbai for its signature khari biscuits, shrewsbury cookies, ginger biscuits and chai
