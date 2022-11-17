Mumbai: 5 awesome things to do this weekend if you don't want to spend too much

Start your day with delicious breakfast at Madras Café

Nothing can beat a delicious breakfast and tea that too if you get an authentic filter coffee strait from the southern part of India. Head to Madras Cafe for delicious South Indian food including a variety of Dosas, Idly, Uttapams and Upmas. We recommend this place, for it offers a view of the old town of Mumbai along with a history attached to the outlet. You have to be an early riser (between 7 am and 8 am) to enjoy the meal, else you surely have to wait at least 30 minutes a day. Try their delicacies with podi masalas (gram floor) and rasams, and you won't regret it. Don't miss to complete your meal with filter coffee. Your complete meal will not go beyond INR 300 for two.

Where: Madras Cafe, Kings Circle

When: 7 am (closed on Mondays)

Take a stroll at Gateway of India and head to Elephanta Caves

Even if you are a Mumbaikar, you haven't explored the beauty of this place completely. Starting from the Church Gate station, the city offers a great walk (only if you are willing to walk). Board a sharing taxi and straight head to Gateway of India. The scenic beauty of the Arabian sea and the Taj Mahal Palace opposite to the historic Gateway of India is a sight to behold. You can take a walk before you board a ferry to Elephanta caves. Spend some time exploring the history of the archaeological site. Be prepared to walk a bit since it's a huge space. On your way, take a toy train and experience the fun of childhood while you also see a host of options to eat to keep yourself energetic and hydrated. In addition, we recommend you to keep a hat and sunglasses with you, and wear a lot of sunscreen. Drink plenty of water while you explore the place. You may also want to buy some artifacts as a memory to take back.

Where: Gateway of India

Ferry Charges : Starting from INR 150

Time: 8 am to 6.30 pm.

Get your hands on some of the best branded wedding wears and accessories at Wedding Pop-up

If you are someone getting married or attending a closed one's wedding and running out of options, head to this Wedding Fest fashion pop-up at R City Mall in Ghatkopar. Crafted specifically for to-be-weds, or even people who will be attending such events like Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and of course the wedding ceremony, the pop-up promises to cater to your wedding needs to plan your big day hassle-free and make it the most memorable one. Get your hands on the best-in-town wedding collections as you can choose the perfect outfit for a royal celebration from leading stores like Ritu Kumar, Hastkala, Meena Bazaar, Fabindia, Manyavar, Ethnix By Raymond and many more. Further, you can also shop from a wide selection of exquisite jewelry from Tanishq, Orra, Reliance Jewels, Waman Hari Pethe, Bluestone and other outlets at the mall. Also, makeover and cosmetic brands like Sephora, Nykaa Luxe, Enrich, MAC, The Body Shop, Forest Essentials, etc, are also present to enhance your style and beauty and make you glow! In addition, you can sort your lunch and brunch needs at this pop-up while you shop as there are more than 250 stalls of cuisines from different places.

Where: R City Mall, Ghatkopar (W)

Ongoing till November 27, 2022.

When: 10 am to 9 pm.

Watch a play at Prithvi Theatre

An evening an Prithvi Theatre is never a disappointment. This week watch Kumud Mishra's (of Thappad fame) play, Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane by aRanya. Or watch other ongoing plays in Hindi, English and Marathi. Apart from watching a play, you have a cute little book store to hop on to for world literature. The in-house Prithvi Cafe is sure to satiate your taste buds when you are looking for a delectable food before you enter the auditorium. You may get to spot some celebrities chit-chatting about stuff. Don't forget to try their Irish coffe.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

When: Plays start from 5 pm. Cafe open 8 am to 12 am

Price: INR 300 for two for cafe.

Go camping under the stars

And you don't need a camp organiser to take you to those places. Just get your tent and other camping essentials like sleeping mate, blanket, mosquito repellant, food essentials and hygiene itinerary and you are all set to spend your weekend under the stars at a quite beach location while you grill your favourite fish or chicken on the woodfire. Try to look for a safe place, locals will be a great help for this. In case you want to join a group camp, there are ample of options available.

Where: Pawna Lake or Alibagh

Time: Reach at least by 4 pm

Price: INR 1,000