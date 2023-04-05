Mumbai: Everything you need to know about three-day-long Nazaria Arts Mela at Harkat Studios; check out the full schedule

Amidst a host of cultural events across Mumbai, the city is set to celebrate the diverse youth voices, perspectives and stories emerging from vibrant low-income neighbourhoods as Nazaria Arts Mela. The Mela is a culmination of sustained community artist residencies that have engaged 50 youth and women artists from Asalpha, Dharavi and Shankarwadi. Together, these artists have created multimedia social justice artworks including short films, photography exhibits, zines and much more.

Expect to experience the joy of communal art-making and grassroots storytelling through an art exhibition, creative workshops, rap and theatre performances, artist dialogues, food experiences, and much more.

Hosted by Nazaria Arts Collective in collaboration with Harkat Studios, Nazaria Arts Collective is a grassroots digital arts collective working at the intersection of arts education, multimedia storytelling and community activism in Mumbai.

The three-day Mela will have multiple events and here's the entire schedule.

Saturday, April 15

Bottle Painting Workshop | 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Let the magic of abstraction flow through you with @bottlewalla_. Paint your heart out with us as we teach you abstract painting on bottles with two mediums: inks and acrylics. You can then take your beautiful creations home with you. (All materials included)

Price: Rs. 800

Sunday, April 16

Cyanotype Workshop | 10:30 am - 1:30 pm

In this workshop, participants will explore the world of cyanotypes through material and print exploration. From dried natural plant material to pre-printed images on transparency sheets, participants will make their own compositions on paper and fabric. (All materials included).

Price: Rs. 800

Customise your own sustainable tote bag | 10:30 am - 1:30 pm

An intimate walk-in interaction with female artisans from Mothering Creativity in which you customise your own tote bag from throw away fabrics. While sharing ideas of sustainability, care, kindness, and love, we will help you conceptualise and design a one-of-a-kind tote bag that tells your unique story. You can bring your own old clothes, or use scrap fabrics from our vibrant selection.

Price: Rs. 500

In me ... I realise… Workshop | 2 - 4 pm

This workshop takes you on a brief journey to understand and observe oneself artistically. Designed as a self-portrait exercise with the Transgender artists from Aravani Art Project, this space is an informal way to know us and most importantly, to know yourself.

Aravani Art Project is a Trans-women and cis-women led art collective. By creating safe spaces for alternate voices through art, they are finding magical ways to engage with people from the Transgender community and other LGBTQIA+ people to come out in the public spaces and feel confident, safe and belonged.

Price: Rs. 750

Poetry As Resistance and Memory | 4 - 6 pm

In this poetry workshop, we focus on poetry as resistance and poetry as memory. We will read poems together, explore them, and then engage in free writing exercises that will allow us to write our own poems. We will then learn a quick DIY pocket-zine making process, and then can write our poem into the zine, and explore more zine making techniques through painting and collage making.

Price: Rs. 650

