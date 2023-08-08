Mumbai: Enjoy This Rainy Season With A Hot Flavoured Cuppa At Ritual Daily Coffee In Bandra

Evenings in monsoon call for a celebration and what better way to rekindle the old memories and make new ones with your gang than over a cup of coffee? Ritual Daily Coffee in Pali Hill is offering a monsoon menu coffee collection. The carefully curated monsoon menu includes everything you need to complement the soothing ambience of the rainy season.

From the alluring Orange Latter, Matcha Latte, an exceptional combination of milk and green tea, to Cinnamon Latte and Hot Chocolate, the new beverage menu comprises high-quality chocolate, providing the ultimate comfort during the monsoon season.

We ordered in their Cinnamon Latte and Biscoff Latte along with Mediterranean Croffle, and Croffle Satay Sandwich over the weekend. And we thoroughly loved them. The Cinnamon Latte was the highlight of our complete meal. The packaging was on point. No spillage and tasted fresh. We also tried their coconut matcha as complementary but our favourite was the Biscoff Latte. Mediterranean Croffle with sundried tomato pesto and sauteed vegetables topped with feta was perfect. We loved the perfectly baked texture of the bread. The Croffle Satay Sandwich did not impress us much but the peanut sauce with basil leaves was the saviour in the sandwich. We picked Paneer as a feeling, you can swap it with chicken or egg.

We learn that the menu is meticulously crafted with attention to balanced flavours and texture in each recipe. Whether you are looking for a time out with friends on a rainy evening or to share some good time with family, the new menu is just for you. Apart from the host of beverages, expect a range of delectable cakes, cookies and cheesecakes which are carefully selected to complement the rich aromas of their coffee creations.

When: 8 am to 11.45 pm

Where: Pali Hill, Bandra West

Price for two: Rs 700 approx

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)