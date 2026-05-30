Mumbai, Delhi & Goa Airports Among World's Top 100 In 2026: Know Who Ranked First!

Travellers have a new reason to celebrate. Several Indian airports have secured places in Skytrax's annual World's Top 100 Airports ranking for 2026, proving that the country's aviation infrastructure is continuing to earn global recognition. From Delhi and Bengaluru to Goa and Mumbai, Indian hubs have found a place among some of the most admired airports worldwide, while one familiar favourite once again claimed the crown.

Indian airports that made the global list

India put up a strong showing in the latest rankings, with five airports featuring among the world's best.

Leading the pack was Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, which climbed four places compared to last year to secure the 28th position globally. The airport was also recognised as the Best Airport in India and South Asia, further strengthening its reputation as one of the region's leading aviation hubs.

Close behind was Kempegowda International Airport at No. 41. The Bengaluru airport also retained its title as the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia for the third consecutive year.

Other Indian entries included Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at No. 43, Goa’s Manohar International Airport at No. 64, and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at No. 66.

Who ranked first?

The top honour once again went to Singapore Changi Airport, which reclaimed the No. 1 position and extended its remarkable legacy. The airport has now topped the prestigious ranking 14 times since 2000, reinforcing its status as one of the world's most celebrated travel hubs.

Known for its seamless passenger experience, iconic attractions, lush indoor gardens, entertainment zones, and efficient operations, Changi continues to set the benchmark for airports globally.

Read Also Bengaluru Airport Overtakes Mumbai As Second Busiest Domestic Hub Amid Infrastructure Expansion

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Top 10 airports in the world for 2026

Singapore Changi Airport

Incheon International Airport

Haneda Airport

Hong Kong International Airport

Narita International Airport

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport

Istanbul Airport

Munich Airport

Vancouver International Airport

The rankings highlight how airports today are evolving beyond transit points, becoming destinations in themselves through better passenger experiences, innovative facilities, and world-class hospitality.