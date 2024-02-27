Mumbai: Celebrate Strawberry Day At Restaurants Offering Special Dishes For You

Strawberry Day is marked on February 27 to celebrate the fruit that is loved by several people. Be it salads, milkshakes, or desserts, these red berries happen to be a perfect one to impress your tastebuds. As we mark this occasion, why not try some amazing strawberry recipes in the town? Head to some of the restaurants offering delicious food preparations with this seasonal fruit.

Strawberry-Avocado Salad

If you are in South Bombay and want to try something yummy with strawberries, go for some salads. Yes, you read that. Neuma's well-curated salad including strawberries, avocado, and tender baby spinach ditches the notion of the dish being boring.

Strawberry Tart

On this occasion, you may elevate your foodie experience by enjoying a dish that is a perfect blend of sweet, tangy, and decadent flavours. The Strawberry Tart at SIN, Mumbai is much more than a dessert as it encapsulates the essence of the season.

Keto Strawberry Cheesecake

Love cheesecake? On Strawberry Day, relish your favourite dish with a berry punch. Ask for some almond flour-baked cheesecake served with Strawberry Compote as you visit The Pantry to soothe your sweet cravings.

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

Try this refreshing drink from Poco Loco's 'Berry-Licious' menu which blends the sweetness of ripe strawberries to spice up a classic margarita. Also, you might take a bit of the Turkey Tacos featuring a Spicy Cranberry Strawberry Compote as you visit this eatery, giving yourself an unforgettable culinary experience.

Strawberry Smoothie

If you aren't a cocktail person, you may celebrate the day sober by ordering a smoothie at Stand By Coffee. At every sip, the strawberry smoothie made with strawberry puree milk and Greek yoghurt will make you feel fresh and energised.