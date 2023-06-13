 Mumbai: Celebrate Father's Day With Yoga And Heritage Walks; Among 5 Things To Do This WEEKEND
Mumbai: Celebrate Father's Day With Yoga And Heritage Walks; Among 5 Things To Do This WEEKEND

This weekend, you can spend a beautiful evening relishing great food with your father or partake in activities like yoga and a heritage walk and much more

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

With Fathers Day this weekend on June 18 and International Yoga Day on June 21; there are free activities that you can be a part of. You can treat your dad and take him out for dinner on this day. You also, get to learn to make patchwork with fabrics and do yoga with other participants free of cost. There are interesting events like watching play and heritage walk.

International Yoga Day Special

Channel your inner Yogi with master trainers as they demystify and break down yoga for all. Free T-shirts would be given for the first 200 participants. Limited slots are available.

When: June 18, 8:30 am

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla (W)

Free event

Patchworks With Fabrics

Patchworks With Fabrics

Patchworks With Fabrics

The activity will begin with a short educational nature walk under the guidance of experts. Participants will get introduced to the local flora and fauna during the walk. Participants will be provided with the necessary materials & assistance to carry out this specific activity by the NGO on the day of the event.

There will be ₹80-₹90 entry fee which the volunteers are expected to bare individually.

When: June 17, 9 am

Where: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali (E)

Watch an interesting play at Prithvi Theatre

72 East Production's Siachen is written by Aditya Rawal and directed by Makarand Deshpande. It is a survival drama about three Indian soldiers stuck on the Siachen Glacier, the highest, coldest battlefield on Earth.

When: June 15-18, multiple timings

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu (W)

Price: ₹500

Duration: 1hr 20mins

Tickets can be booked online

'The Crown Jewel of Mumbai'- Inside CSMT Tour

You will get to check out the most iconic station building in the world and learn more about the Railway legacy of India. You will get to learn about one of the grandest structures in Western India, a mammoth station building, that is, the finest creation of the architect F.W. Stevens; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station.

When: June 17-18, 11 am and 4 pm

Where: McDonald's opp CSMT Station

Price: ₹100 onwards

Celebrate Father's Day with Authentic Thai Cuisine at Thai Naam Restaurant

Celebrate Father's Day with Authentic Thai Cuisine at Thai Naam Restaurant

Celebrate Father's Day with Authentic Thai Cuisine at Thai Naam Restaurant

Thai Naam features an extensive menu of authentic Thai dishes and it is a good place to treat your dad to an unforgettable dining experience.

When: June 18; 12-3 pm and 7-11 pm

Where: Thai Naam, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Andheri (E)

Read Also
7 Places to enjoy delicious Pani Puri in Mumbai
article-image

Mumbai: Celebrate Father's Day With Yoga And Heritage Walks; Among 5 Things To Do This WEEKEND

Mumbai: Celebrate Father's Day With Yoga And Heritage Walks; Among 5 Things To Do This WEEKEND

