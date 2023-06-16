Mumbai: Celebrate Father's Day With Delightful Feast At These 9 Restaurants In The City

A host of city restaurants have put together special lunch and dinner menus for you to enjoy a delicious meal with your father and entire family. Here's our pick!

Brunch at The Burrow in BKC

Celebrate Father's Day in style at The Burrow and enjoy an exquisite brunch experience. Begin this celebration by indulging in a delectable array of appetisers in Veg and Non — Veg, featuring tempting choices like 24-hour Garlic Bread with Garlic Butter, Loaded Nachos with Pico De Gallo and Guacamole, Birria Pulled Lamb Tacos with Aji Pepper Sauce, Classic Popcorn Chicken with in house Hot Sauce. Immerse yourself in a refreshing culinary experience by savouring the salads like Caprese Salad with bocconcini and pesto or Feta Quinoa Salad with pesto dressing. Indulge in the main courses featuring Coriander Roasted Paneer, Vegetable Stroganoff, Chicken Ballentine, Garlic Spinach, and Prawn Tortellini. The dessert section has Skillet Cookie or the Apple Pie.

Price: Rs 1,300++ onwards

Brunch at Plural in Kala Ghoda

Get ready to tantalise your palate with Asian Gazpacho, a chilled soup that is packed with Asian spices and flavors, giving it a refreshing twist that's perfect for beating the summer heat. Potato Rosti is a must-try. Sesame Chilli Blinis, Vietnamese Pizza, Omlette Banh Mi are some of the highlights of the menu. On Father's Day, they are offering a 2+1 deal on craft beers and mocktails all day long. It's the perfect excuse to sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite beverages while celebrating the wonderful super dads!

Price: Rs 2,000 +

Cheers to some handcrafted wines

Make this Father's Day memorable with an exceptional selection of wines by Chateau Indage winery. With exquisite craftsmanship and quality, the wines made in India are modern innovation to the traditionally crafted wines. Choose from Marquise De Pompadour a sparkling brut, or Tiger Hill Merlot Shiraz, a dry red wine. While the former has a creamy, crisp and refreshing blend, the latter is a ruby red coloured wine with violet tint made with ripped red fruits of cherry, blackcurrant and coffee. There are complex aromas with fruits like blackcurrant and cherry blended with coffee, chocolate and butter. Grab your favourite bottle of wine, and indulge in the sips as you appreciate your superhero.

Price: Marquise De Pompadour at Rs 1,399

Tiger Hill Merlot Shiraz at Rs 1,099

Dine at Shifuku at Andheri West

Explore an array of tantalising choices on the menu like the Crunchy Avocado Roll, Shifuku Signature or the exquisite Prawn Tempura and Salmon Tartare Roll, Nigiri with Tomato and cream cheese, and Hamachi and the flavorful flame-grilled Miso Aburi Salmon Roll. Choose from Purple Yam Dumplings, Truffle Edamame Dumplings, Poached Peking Dumplings, and Spicy Prawn Coriander Dumplings or the Baos like Steamed Truffle Mushroom Cheese Bun, Hoisin Chicken Bao, and Pork Belly Bao. For the main course, savour dishes like the aromatic Mapo Tofu, the spicy Lamb in Schezwan-style Sauce, the flavorful Fish in Chilli Basil Sauce, the satisfying Korean Kimchi Fried Rice, and the fragrant Bluepea Japanese Rice. Dessert section offers Lotus Biscoff Tab Tim Krob, Nutella Banana Sushi, and a variety of ice cream flavours, including the classic chocolate and mint, the rich black sesame, the refreshing coconut, and the zesty kaffir lime.

Price: Rs 1,500 +

Brunch at KMC* in Fort

Celebrate Father’s Day at KMC* and indulge in bottomless cocktails while you savour the delectable dishes with its Sunday Brunch. The brunch menu will feature their signature dishes like Seed Crisps with Avocado and Chawali, Tamarind Glazed Chicken Piccata Sliders, Tamarind Glazed Cottage Cheese Sliders, Muchim Tofu With Lettuce Wraps, a Korean dish with a nutritious DIY twist, and Spinach and Four Cheese Quiche. Complete your brunch on a sweet note with Banana Pancakes with Coconut Jaggery Sauce, and Coffee Tres Leches With Mascarpone.

Price: Rs 1,200 ++

A culinary journey to Thailand at Thai Naam in Andheri

The restaurant will feature their extensive menu of authentic Thai dishes. Soup lovers will be delighted by their Thai Herbed Flavoured Coconut Soup. For starters, indulge in the Corn Cakes flavored with red curry paste and Thai herbs, Thai-style Spring Rolls, and Red Snapper Cakes. Thai Green Curry is a must-try and so as their Thai Red Curry. There will be a range of rice and noodles.Spicy Fried Rice with Roast Curry Paste and Basil or the Stir-Fried Egg Noodles are the best option. Tiramisu, and Diced Water Chestnut with Coconut Milk will be in the dessert section.

Price: Rs 3,000 +

Brunch at Taki Taki in Lower Parel

Indulge in a delectable array of dishes with an expert-curated menu that showcases an extensive selection of mouth-watering delicacies. Start your brunch experience with refreshing salads like the Horenso Gomai or the Som Tam Salad, perfectly blending flavors and textures. If you enjoy live counters, savor our Soup of the Day or create your own personalised Ramen bowl with an assortment of flavorful ingredients.

For those seeking an exquisite Asian culinary adventure, the menu features a range of dim sum options. Indulge in Asparagus Corn, Thai Mushroom Bao, Chicken Truffle Siu Mai, Prawn and Petit Herbs, and Lobster and Chives, to name just a few. Sushi lovers can try Taki Taki Maki, Prawn Tempura, Shades of Ocean, and Spicy Tobanjan Maki. There will be Daikon Cake, Wok Fried Fish in Hunan Sauce, and Korean Fried Chicken accompanied by Kimchi. For the main course, pick from Exotic Vegetables in Crispy Chilli Sauce, Sanpei Thai Basil Chicken, and Red Snapper in Black Bean Sauce. There's a special cocktail menu offering concoctions such as Taki and Tonic, French 75, Mimosa, Gin Collins, and Lady Marmalade.

Price: Rs 1,750 + onwards per person

MoMo Café at Courtyard by Marriott in Andheri East

Treat your dad to a memorable dining experience filled with delectable cuisine and a warm, inviting ambiance this Sunday. Indulge in an extensive selection of appetisers, soups, salads, and main courses, featuring a range of sumptuous options, including fresh seafood, prime cuts of meat, vegetarian delights, and delectable desserts. The brunch menu will be complemented by a refreshing assortment of beverages, including handcrafted cocktails, mocktails, and a variety of non-alcoholic options.

Price: Rs 3,000 +

Dine at Trèsind Mumbai in BKC

This 14-course Degustation Menu features regional flavours and seasonal ingredients. Curated by Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed, the menu includes Kohlrabi Taco, Bun kebab, and The Pani Puri Poke Bowl, and Kachaloo. Menu inspired by Southern India features Paniyaram with Parmesan Moilee, Scallop Wellington, and Confit Duck. For dessert try their Imarti waffle, a light and fluffy waffle made with Imarti. This dessert is paired with mango shrikhand espuma and strawberry, and chilli ice cream.

Price: Rs 1,500 +