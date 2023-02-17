Mumbai: Bandra’s newest bohemian-themed Drifters Café & Bar brings craft beers, cocktails, and coffees with a global fusion

A chilled mug of Craft Beer is what happens to be the most desirable activity after a long day for many. If you are one of those and want to unwind on Friday evening or during the weekend, head to Bandra’s newest bohemian-themed Drifters Café & Bar. The resto-bar offers delectable craft beer with delicious global Asian cuisine and cocktails.

Located on the busy streets of Linking Road, Drifters Café & Bar is a Bohemian paradise — sheer white curtains, cosy cane furniture, exotic green plants serving the perfect backdrop for that IG capture, and a modern, chic vibe to hang out with your friends or family.

Riding on the Craft Beer high that’s caught the country by storm in the last few years, the place serves up to 14 variants of craft beers. Some of the must-try Beers include Kokum Cider, Sunny Bavaria, Basmati Blonde, Belgian Wit and Cream Stout.

Cocktail lovers, check out their Signature drinks - Popcorn Sour, a perfect Whiskey based cocktail infused with popcorn syrup and topped with crunchy popcorn, Very Berry features a beautiful mix of Vodka, muddled grapes and egg whites, Kiss of Love based on rose syrup, vodka, lemon and winter flower syrup, or Truffle Shuffle Gin Infusion — an aptly named cocktail made with truffle oil, Campari, gin and martini Roso.

For teetotaler, their Mango Desire and Watermelon Basil and Orange lemon mojitos as well as handcrafted Coffee options are just as scrumptious and a must try.

Adding to the experience is the food. Pick from Jack Daniels Chicken Wings, Signature Avo Toast, Activated Charcoal Thai Basil Dimsums, Dynamite Shrimp, and Drifters Burrata Pizza among other dishes. To complete the meal, pick Almond Snickers dessert.

Price: Rs 2,500 + for two. 12 pm to 1 am

Contact: +918356942680 | +918291767007

