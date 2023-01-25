Mumbai: 6 city-based restaurants with new menu that you should bookmark for your next dine out date

Feast like Royalty at Jyran’s ‘Nawabs of India’ Food Festival

Sofitel Mumbai BKC, the elegant, luxury hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, is welcoming guests to the ‘Nawabs of India’ food festival at Jyran, their fine-dine Indian restaurant. The festival will run for both lunch and dinner at Jyran, till January 31, 2023 between 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm. The nostalgia of Nawabi grandeur will be recreated via the dishes, prepared by recently-appointed Indian Master Chef, Waris Hasan Qureshi. Enjoy Rajma Chukander Ki Gilawat; Rampuri Bharwan Paneer; Aloo Badshahi; and Afghani Broccoli from starters. Main Courses include Aloo Bukhara Kofta Curry; Taazi Bhuni Sabzi; Kishahganj ka Saag; and Dal e Qureshi. The meal will, be accompanied by Dum Biryani and assorted breads, and finished with a Nawabi Shahi Tukda. Non-vegetarian diners can enjoy Rampuri Paya ka Shorba, followed by starters such as Aminabadi Murgh Tikka; Sunheri Jheenga; and Haji Murad ki Gilawat (lamb patties). Main Courses include Purane Chowk ki Nihari; Tamatar ki Macchli; and Dal e Qureshi.

Price: Vegetarian meal Rs 4000 + per person

Non-vegetarian Rs 4500 + per person

Contact: 022 6117 5115

Sorrentina All Day Dining's newly launched menu

City's recently launched restaurant Sorrentina All Day Dining has come up with an exclusive menu - For You Page #FYP inspired from the social media food trends that captured the attention of viewers and made them crave for that dish. The menu features some of the mouth-watering dishes that went viral on Instagram and TikTok in the past year. Check out their gourmet items like Buttered Prawn Roll, Gelato Sandwich and Twisted Bacon Burrata, to name just a few. On the other hand, the food menu is perfectly paired with an extraordinary cocktail menu that includes Tan- Gin- Rine N Bubbles, Sorrentina Twilight and Arancia Sour, amongst others. The menu is available till January 31.

Price Rs 2500 + for two

Contact: + 91 9136913747

Cafe – Isvara in Khar's new yogic menu

The newest cafe in the city cafe - Isvara in Khar offers rich yogic culture with continental food including tea options, smoothies, salads and much more. Taking this concept into their recipes, they have created a continental spread by using a wide range of healthy Indian ingredients that we all swear by — kokum, mustard, turmeric, raw mango, and herbs. The result is a unique and perfect mix of food and beverages for every person who wants a wholesome and healthy lifestyle. It is also one of the few open-air and pet-friendly cafes in the suburbs and opens as early as 9 am to offer you classic, delicious breakfast options. Not just that, one can even play board games, read books, have breakfast meetings, and work from here as it has an Alfresco seating arrangement.

Price Rs 700 + for two

Flavors Of India food festival Mado Mado, Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport

Immerse in authentic taste of Indian Cuisine specially curated by Chef Tejas And Team at Fairfield by Marriott. You can experience cuisines from around India since its time to celebrate Republic Day and spirit of India reflects in Food of India. There will be live counters on all the days from different states. The extensive menu comprises of Meen Molly from Kerala, Undhiyu from Gujrat, Farsan from Gujarat, Maharashtra Usal Pav, Hyderabadi Keema, Amritsari Chole Kulche, Delhi ke Parathe, Sweets, Rajasthani Ghewar, Bengoli Sandesh, Agra ka petha, Payasam, Punjab ka Balushahi and much more. The menu is available till January 29 between 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm.

Pricing Rs 1895 + for two

Contact: +91 86578 94131

Republic Day Brunch at Pondichery Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Sofitel Mumbai BKC, the elegant, luxury hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, is welcoming guests to celebrate Republic Day with a special Brunch on Thursday, January 26 between 12.30 pm to 4 pm. Served at the hotel’s Pondichery Café, the Republic Day Brunch will be a lavish spread with dishes from across India, designed to be enjoyed with friends and family. Diners can begin the meal with Zafrani Badami Shorba or chicken Tom Sapp Gai; followed by Western Mains such as Caramelized onion and Philadelphia cream cheese stuffed crepes, curry fondue; Tuscan Fish Stew; and Warak Inab with Harissa. Indian main courses include options like Bihari Champaran Gosht; Turai Patra from Gujarat; Maharashtrian Bharaleli Wangi and Vegetable Jalfrezi. A Tandoor section offers dishes like Mutton Keema Cutlet from Andhra Pradesh; Mirchi Wada from Marwad; and Bharwan Paneer Tikka from Delhi. An Asian section will offer Otak Otak Fish; Kung Pao Chicken; and a variety of Dim Sum. Live Stations offer Choupati Chaat, such as ragda pattice, dahi papdi chaat, and bhel puri; & Pasta and Pizza stations.

Price: Rs 3,499 +plus per person (non-alcoholic)

Rs 4,199 + (with alcohol)

Rs 5,599 + (with Champagne).

Contact: 022 6117 5115



Seeds of Life's new delicious Indian menu

Moulding Indian cuisine with a delicious plant-based twist, Seeds of Life is all set to celebrate Veganuary Month as they add experiential, vegan-friendly Indian options to their menu at their Bandra and Juhu outlets.

The exclusive menu addition comes as a nutritious substitute for light Indian meals to make them dairy-free and gluten-free. The wholesome range includes delectable options like Masala Corn Cream Toast made with sourdough toast topped with cream cheese and in-house masala corn, Zaatar Bhavnagiri Chilli Toast, and Bombay Masala Toast for the people who love eating healthy.

Health enthusiasts can also try their Quinoa Avocado Bhel and Labneh Bhavnagiri Pizza along with the must-have Signature Indian Curry - a special addition curry made with Indian spices, paneer, and mixed vegetables served with herb rice. Once done, cool down with coolers sweetened with organic jaggery, like the Kokum Cooler and Jimmy’s Masala Lemonade. Ongoing between 11 am to 11 pm

Price on request

Contact - Juhu 8591882863, Bandra 9653336089

