Mumbai: 6 must-try Vietnamese foods by Nho Saigon when you are attending Lollapalooza Music Festival this weekend

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 29, 2023
One of the world's greatest music festival Lollapalooza's India edition scheduled for January 28-29, 2023 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai
And while you groove to the best of the music from across the world, Nho Saigon the only Vietnamese restaurant in Mumbai will be there to host you with their food. Here are some of the must try dishes
Summer Rice Paper Rolls, Priced at Rs 400
Honey Chilli Baby Potato, Priced at Rs 350
Green Pepper Cottage Cheese, Priced at Rs 400
Chicken Chao Tom, at Rs 450
Veg Basil Noodles, Price at Rs 400
Lolla Chicken Pops, priced at Rs 350
Thanks For Reading!