Mumbai: 5 Fun Things To Do On This Eid Special Long Weekend

FPJ

With Eid on Thursday, June 29; there are so many fun events you can engage yourself in this long weekend. We bring a curated list of activities that could cater to the interest of most of you whether you like to watch theatre performances, or comedy shows or even if you want to take your kids out for an interesting activity. For adventure lovers and all of you who would love to explore South Mumbai during this monsoon season in an open double-decker bus; there is something for everyone.

Take a look:

Watch Cinderella Fairytale Live On Stage

An abridged, English-language version of Massenet’s enchanting fairy-tale opera from The Metropolitan Opera, New York, makes the theatre screening of Cinderella the perfect way to experience the joy and wonder of opera, with its breathtaking staging and beautiful music.

When: July 2, 11 am

Duration: 1hr 35mins

Where: Dance Theatre Godrej- NCPA, Nariman Point

Price: ₹500

Tickets can be booked online

Monsoon Trek To Peb (Vikatgad) Fort

Peb Fort / Vikatgad Fort is located in Matheran Hill Station and is one of the best trekking spots for one day trekkers. It takes about 2-3 hrs to reach at Peb Devi Temple.

When & Where: July 1- Start from CSMT Railway Station at 6 am and meeting point by 7:50 am. More details are available on the booking site.

Price: ₹800

Tickets can be booked online

Children's Film Screening- 'When the Colours Ran Away'

Adi & Rohan are thrilled about their trip to the Art Museum. But once there, they notice something strange - the colours from the painting have all run away! Where did the colours go? The film has featured at AHA Ranga Shankara's Theatre Festival for Children, 2021, Spark Festival, UK 2022, and Ziguzajg Festival 2022. This is a family movie for ages 4 years & above and it will be followed by a fun activity.

When: July 1, 11 am-12:30 pm

Where: Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla (E)

Event is free of cost

Sapan Verma Live Comedy Show

There will be killer jokes, sharp observations and great storytelling. This could be your way to have fun this weekend by engaging in light-hearted comedy and have some fun social interaction.

When: June 30, 6 pm

Where: The Habitat, Khar (W)

Price: ₹499

Tickets can be booked online

BEST- Operation of Heritage Tour

Tour of heritage sites in South Mumbai which are lit in the evening hours. This tour is conducted on Open Double Deck buses of BEST.

When: June 29-30, 6:30 pm and 8 pm

Where: Dr. S.P.M.Chowk (Museum), Gateway Of India and NCPA

Price: ₹95 onwards

And for all the people looking to relish some delicious food on this Eid, you can check the link below to know the best places in Mumbai..

Read Also 7 Best Food Places To Visit In Mumbai On Eid