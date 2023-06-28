7 Best Food Places To Visit In Mumbai On Eid

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023
Lucknowee Tunday Kebab (Jogeshwari): The delicious and popular Lucknowee Tunday Kebab is available at this food joint in Jogeshwari and could be your preferred food spot in Mumbai
Suleman Usman Mithaiwala (Mohammed Ali Road): is a popular mithai shop and they offer a wide variety of delicious, freshly made treats which includes kaju katli, kesar peda, shahi gulab jamun, badam pista burfi, and besan laddoo and many more
Zaika Delicious Fast Food (Byculla): Their must-try dishes are Chicken Cheese Tikka, Crispy Chicken Rice, and many others. The best way to celebrate Eid in Mumbai is to relish the food here
Shabbir’s Tawakkal Sweets (Kumbharwada): offers mouth watering malpuas in Mumbai and a variety of other sweets like gulab jamun, laddu, and burfi
Nawab Seekh Corner (Kurla West): serves satiating North Indian dishes and Seekh Parathas
Yari Chote Miyan (Versova): serves sumptuous Boti Kebab and Bhuna Pav
Baba Falooda (Mahim): This place serves unique varieties of Falooda that are absolutely delicious
