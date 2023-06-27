7 Celebrities Who Will Inspire You To Pick The Perfect Eid Outfit

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
Aditi Rao Hydari's pink Anarkali with a skirt could be an ideal choice to look best this Eid
Palazzo outfit with a long jacket like Sara Ali Khan will also look great when paired with matching accessories
If you are a saree lover then, go for a net Saree like Katrina Kaif to look gorgeous
A green embroidered Dress could make you look like a star just like Gauahar Khan
If you don't want to spend much on a new outfit and if have a Black saree in your wardrobe, style it like Parineeti Chopra and look stylish & beautiful
A plunged neckline anarkali dress in lighter shade and a matching choker pearl set will make you look like a princess, just like Hina Khan
Huma Qureshi's dress is for all the woman who loves unconventional dressing
