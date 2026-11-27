For good and lasting health, Ayurveda is the reliable option. And ayurvedic herbs treat health issues or maintain health organically. Two such herbs are mulethi and arjuna bark. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, speaks about these herbs, the traditional uses and benefits of mulethi and arjuna bark, and then mentions the relevant Patanjali product to be used for various health purposes.

Know Mulethi and Arjuna Bark.

Arjuna bark comes from the Terminalia arjuna tree, which grows in India. It has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for a long time and is known as a cardiac tonic or ‘Hridaya Herb’. You can find it in brews, teas, and tablets. If you are taking anticoagulant medicines or are pregnant, use it with caution.

Mulethi is a sweet, soothing root. It is called liquorice in English, Yashtimadhu in Sanskrit, and Jeshtamadha in Marathi, and is commonly used in Ayurvedic remedies. You can consume it in tea, hot water, or as a powder with honey. Too much can raise blood pressure or cause potassium or sodium problems.

Together, these herbs support heart and digestive health. Let’s find out how Acharya Balkrishnaji recommends using mulethi and arjuna bark, and related Patanjali products.

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Traditional Uses of Mulethi and Arjuna Bark

Acharya Balkrishnaji recommends making a decoction with liquorice, basil, ginger, and black pepper to help with throat care and both dry and phlegmy coughs. He describes mulethi as a remarkable remedy for coughs and throat problems. “Prepare a decoction by boiling liquorice along with a few tulsi leaves, a bit of ginger, and some black pepper. Regardless of the severity or type of cough, you will find it to be highly effective.”

He also says, “Mulethi is highly beneficial for heart-related conditions. For those who experience frequent heart palpitations, an accelerated heartbeat, or feelings of anxiety and restlessness, it serves as an excellent and safe remedy. Preparing a decoction by mixing liquorice with Arjuna bark is highly advantageous for heart health.”

Mulethi also helps with digestive problems like chronic acidity, stomach ulcers, and indigestion. It is used in pastes and face packs to improve the skin and treat rashes and conditions like eczema. Drinking it in hot tea or water soothes the vocal cords and ulcers. It also supports liver health, boosts immunity, and helps with stress and tiredness.

Arjuna bark supports heart health by strengthening heart muscles, improving blood flow, and helping with issues like angina and palpitations. It helps control blood pressure. For skin care, it can treat wounds and other skin problems like acne and psoriasis. Take it in milk or water for heart and tissue health, or mix the powder in warm milk, water, or honey.

Patanjali offers mulethi and arjuna bark products for various purposes. Divya Mulethi Churna (100 Gms) helps with respiratory issues by loosening mucus, reducing cough, and soothing sore throats. It improves digestive health by lowering acidity and gas, etc. It provides overall vitality and well-being. It deals with skin issues like irritation and redness.

Or opt for Divya Mulethi Kwath (100 Gms) to help reduce joint pain and too much Kapha in the stomach and lungs, calm down the stomach lining and boost respiratory health. Choose Divya Arjun Ghanvati (38 Gms) to preserve cardiovascular health, manage blood pressure and cholesterol, and boost blood circulation.

Patanjali Arjun-Amla Juice (500 Ml) maintains heart, skin and digestive health, and enhances immunity and skin health. Or choose Divya Arjunarista (450 Ml) containing Arjuna and other ingredients. It manages cardiovascular health, endurance and energy.

Mulethi and Arjuna bark, individually and together, ensure optimum health. Pick ayurveda methods as well as Patanjali products mentioned by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved.

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