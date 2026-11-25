There are high chances that you might suffer from painful tonsillitis at any point of your life. And it can worsen without timely treatment. Ayurveda offers holistic treatment. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, talks about tonsillitis, the ayurvedic home remedies to treat, and the Patanjali products useful in helping in the same.

Know About Tonsillitis

In simple terms, tonsils are two tissue pods at the back of the throat that safeguard immunity. Tonsillitis means inflammation and swelling of these pods. Symptoms include swollen and red tonsils, a sore, painful, or itchy throat, difficulty swallowing, fever, chills or headaches, soft or inflamed nodes in the neck, changes or roughness in the voice, breath or voice issues, and stomach pain.

Tonsillitis is mostly caused by viral infections like colds or flu, bacterial infections like strep throat, or contact with an infected person. Acute tonsillitis goes away in a week or two, but chronic tonsillitis recurs constantly. In Ayurveda, the root cause is the worsening of Kapha and Pitta doshas, due to cold or dampness, incorrect diet like too much oily food, and suppressing normal impulses.

Acharya Balkrishnaji recommends Ayurvedic home remedies and Patanjali products for treating tonsillitis.

Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Treat Tonsillitis

Mimosa pudica or Lajwanti: Acharya Balkrishnaji reveals, “Children sometimes suffer from tonsillitis. In such cases, the lajwanti plant should be avoided; instead, its roots and leaves can be ground into a paste and applied externally to the throat area. If applied regularly, even severe cases can be managed. Nowadays, it has almost become a trend to simply have the tonsils removed whenever they cause some trouble. It is our duty to protect our organs and ensure they are used properly. Therefore, applying a paste made from the leaves of the lajwanti to the throat can be highly beneficial for tonsillitis.”

Gargling: One option is turmeric and salt gargling, blending turmeric powder and a bit of salt in warm water. Gargle to reduce swelling and fight germs with turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties. Another option is a ginger gargle. Infuse fresh ginger juice or crushed ginger in warm water and gargle to ease pain and irritation.

Comforting Drinks: Drink turmeric milk before sleeping to reduce inflammation. Have a fresh ginger juice and honey mix to calm mucus in the airways. Drinking herbal teas, including tulsi/ginger/lemon teas, moistens the throat and treats tonsillitis.

Food to Eat: Avoid eating oily, sour, spicy, and dairy to avoid irritating the throat. Instead, eat light, easy-to-swallow, mild foods such as clear lentil soups, vegetable broths, moong khichdi, porridge, and oats. Drink warm water to hydrate and cleanse the throat. Chew on dry ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper to soothe the pain and inflammation.

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Include Patanjali products to hasten the treatment. Divya Kanthamrit Chewable Tablet (6 Gms) is a great option. With ingredients such as mulethi, dry ginger, clove oil, and black pepper, it soothes the throat and lowers inflammation, irritation and hoarseness.

Or opt for Divya Lavangadi Vati (21 Gms) with ingredients like clove and black pepper. Get respite from cough, irritation and respiratory congestion. Divya Trikatu Churna (10 Gms and 25 Gms) contains dry ginger, marich and pippali and can get rid of mucus.

Drink warm water with Patanjali Shila Tulsi Drop (30 Ml) for immunity, relief from cold and cough, and good respiratory health and stamina. Tulsi’s antifungal and antimicrobial properties treat germs.

Chew on Patanjali Ginger Candy (100 Gms) . Ginger treats cold, cough and throat infections. Use nutritious and light Patanjali Unpolished Moong Dal Dhuli (500 Gms and 1 Kg) to make khichdi. Use Patanjali Barley Dalia (500 g) for a light and healthy porridge.

Ayurveda can treat troublesome tonsillitis easily. Use home remedies suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and Patanjali products.

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