Mukesh, Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Visit Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Offer Abhishekam Seva Of Lord Venkateswara In Tirumala

Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala | X image

The Ambani family recently embarked on a spiritual visit to one of India's most revered pilgrimage sites, seeking blessings at the famed Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. Accompanied by her husband Anant Ambani and father-in-law Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant joined the family in participating in sacred rituals and prayers at the temple.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ambani visit temple in Tirumala

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, along with Anant and Radhika, reportedly took part in the Friday Abhishekam Seva dedicated to Lord Venkateswara. The family was seen offering prayers and paying their respects during the special ceremony, drawing attention from devotees and admirers alike.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Radhika's simple look steals the show

While the visit was centred around faith and devotion, Radhika's simple yet sophisticated traditional attire also caught the eye. Choosing understated elegance over grandeur, she wore a flowing ivory-white anarkali suit that perfectly suited the serene atmosphere of the temple.

She paired the outfit with a lightweight sheer dupatta draped neatly over her shoulders, adding a classic touch to the ensemble. Staying away from heavy accessories, Radhika opted for minimal jewellery, choosing only a delicate pair of earrings to complete her appearance.

Read Also Nita & Radhika Ambani Turn Heads In Ethnic Yet Modern Chic Looks At Antilia High Tea Gathering

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her beauty look followed the same understated theme. With her hair left open in soft waves and a centre parting, she embraced a natural aesthetic. Fresh, glowing skin and minimal makeup enhanced her features without taking away from the simplicity of the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani honoured the traditional setting by dressing in classic veshti and uparna attire. Their choice of clothing reflected the spiritual significance of the visit and complemented the solemnity of the temple rituals.