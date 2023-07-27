Muharram 2023: Know The Significance Of Ashura- The 10th Day Of Muharram

Muharram is an important day for Islamic believers. Muharram is also called Muharram-ul-Haram. The 10th day of Muharram, also known as Ashura or Mourning, will be observed on July 29 this year.

Muharram is the first month of the Hijri calendar and is one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar. For the Muslim community around the world, it is considered to be the second holiest month after Ramzan. Muharram is one of four months—the other three being Dhu Al Qadah, Dhu Al Hijjah, and Rajab—that are considered sacred.

The Islamic New Year is the beginning of the new Muslim lunar calendar. It is also known as the Hijri New Year. The Islamic calendar is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. As the Islamic calendar consists of 12 months and 354 or 355 days.

Ashura is the day when Imam Hussein Ali, the grandson of the prophet Muhammad, was martyred. Muslims around the world can choose to fast on the day of Ashura, as the Prophet Mohammed did, hoping their sins of the past year will be forgiven. Both Shia and Sunni Muslims have different ways of observing Muharram.

For Shias

The Shia Muslims observe a fast to mourn the death of Imam Hussein and his family members and to honour the sacrifice made in the battle of Kabala in 680 AD. For them, it is the morning period; hence, they do not indulge in any celebration during this period.

On the 10th day, they participate in a procession and self-flagellations. The participants use sharp objects like knives or chains with blades attached for self-flagellation on the streets. Followed by other weapons, they chant ‘Yaa Hussein’ loudly.

For Sunnis

Whereas the Sunni Muslims observe the day with peaceful fasting and gatherings to remember the sacrifice of Imam Hussein. Which lasts from sunrise to sunset. Special prayers are also conducted in the mosques.