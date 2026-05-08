Mother's Day Gift Ideas Under 999 To Surprise Your Mom; Check Out These Pocket-Friendly & Unique Plans | Canva

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and if you’re planning to make your mom feel special without burning a hole in your pocket, you absolutely can. Thoughtful surprises, meaningful moments and cute little gifts often matter more than expensive luxury items. From wholesome dates and self-care hampers to personalised keepsakes and fun experiences, here are some unique Mother’s Day gift ideas under ₹999 that your mom will genuinely love.

1. Street Food Date With Mom

Take your mom on a wholesome Mumbai-style food date. Start with pani puri or vada pav, explore her favourite street food spots and end with kulfi or falooda. Sometimes, quality time is the best gift.

2. Movie + Café Hopping Plan

Book movie tickets for her favourite film and follow it up with dessert and coffee at a cute café. A complete mini date plan under budget that feels luxurious emotionally.

3. Floral Bouquet With Handwritten Letters

Skip expensive gifts and write heartfelt notes about memories, lessons and love. Pair it with fresh flowers and it instantly becomes priceless.

5. Cute Handbag Or Tote Bag

A chic everyday tote bag or sling bag under ₹999 can be both stylish and practical. Pick colours that match her personality and daily outfits.

6. DIY Self-Care Hamper

Create a cute hamper with sheet masks, chocolates, scented candles, scrunchies, tea bags and skincare minis. Affordable yet extremely thoughtful.

7. Matching Jewellery Set

Minimal bracelets, oxidised earrings or matching mother-daughter pendants make for emotional keepsakes without crossing budget.

9. Mini Plant + Cute Pot Combo

Give her a low-maintenance indoor plant in an aesthetic ceramic pot. It adds freshness to her room and symbolises growth and care.

10. Saree Shopping From Local Markets

Instead of expensive designer wear, take her saree shopping at local markets and let her choose something she genuinely likes. The experience itself becomes memorable.