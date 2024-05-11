Mother's Day: Delve Into Global Traditions Honoring Moms Around The World

Across the globe, mothers are cherished for their love and selflessness. In India too, mothers are revered in religious as well as cultural spheres. Every year, a special day is dedicated to expressing gratitude towards maternal figures in society, which is marked in diverse ways globally.

Japan

Mother’s Day or ‘Haha-no-Hi’ in Japanese, was celebrated on March 6 initially, but shifted to the second Sunday of May. It is traditionally celebrated with red carnations, which represents love and gratitude. In addition, Shinto devotees celebrate this day in honour of ‘Amaterasu,’ the Sun goddess, who is also known as the mother of the Japanese people. The Bonsai plant, seen as a symbol of patience and dedication, is also gifted as a sign of the everlasting love between the mother and the child.

Russia

In Russia, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of November. The celebrations are particularly zealous in preschools and educational institutions where children prepare handmade gifts and performances. Group meetings, events, and exhibitions are also put together to pay homage to the eternal essence of motherhood.

Mexico

‘Día de los Madres’ is always celebrated on May 10 in the land of Marvels. Like all festivities in Mexico, Mother’s Day is celebrated with grandiose and pomp. From colourful flowers to fancy meals to heartfelt gifts, it is all about cherishing the maternal bond. Traditionally, children gather outside in the morning to serenade moms with a song, sometimes even accompanied by a full blown ariachi band!

United Kingdom

‘Mothering Sunday’ falls on the fourth Sunday of Lent, which is three weeks prior to Easter Sunday. In the UK, this date is derived from the Christian observance of Lent. Earlier, working children were permitted to attend the ‘mother’ church. Thus, it gave birth to the tradition of going to church services for Mother’s Day, with children presenting their mums with flowers and simnel cakes or fruitcakes.

Ethiopia

Located in the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia honours its mothers during the Antrosht festival, which takes place in early September, at the end of the rainy season. Friends and family members gather at their houses for a big feast and celebrate the weather finally getting clear. Traditionally, sons provide the meat, and daughters bring the veggies and cheese. They cook a hash of beef together and sing and dance to narratives about family heroes.

Italy

Mother’s Day is known as ‘La Festa della Mamma’ in Italy. On this day, mammas are pampered beyond measure! They are forbidden from performing any chores, and are showered with cookies and pastries. On this day, family members come together to appreciate and indulge the backbone of the family. It is all about spending quality time together and giving small tokens of love like flowers or handwritten notes.

Thailand

Mother’s Day in Thailand is celebrated on August 12, on the occasion of Queen Sirikit’s birthday. On this auspicious day, offerings are made to Buddhist monks and functions are organised in school where mothers are invited to watch their children perform. Jasmine flower is associated with motherhood in the Thai culture. It is used in worship as it is seen as a symbol of purity and simplicity. Even though Mother’s Day is celebrated on different days worldwide, the core essence of the occasion remains the same. From lavish feasts to heartfelt gestures, each culture has its unique way of commemorating the nurturing and selfless spirit of motherhood.