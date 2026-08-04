Mother Dolphin Carries Dead Calf For 6 Days In Heartbreaking Mourning Ritual, Viral Video Leaves Internet Emotional

A touching video from the Indian Ocean is reminding people that grief isn't limited to humans. Footage of a mother dolphin refusing to leave her dead calf has moved millions online, with viewers calling it one of the most heartbreaking wildlife moments they've witnessed today.

Mother dolphin refuses to let go of her baby

According to The Independent, a female dolphin named Fraggle was seen carrying the body of her dead calf through the waters of the Indian Ocean for six days after the young dolphin died.

The emotional footage was captured by Australian conservation organisation Geographe Marine Research using a drone. Researchers revealed that the calf was only around two weeks old when it passed away.

Scientists said the heartbreaking incident was even more poignant because Fraggle had reportedly experienced similar loss before. According to researchers, this was the fifth calf she had lost, making the latest tragedy another devastating chapter in her life.

The video also shows several dolphins swimming alongside Fraggle, appearing to remain close as she carried her calf. Researchers noted that such behaviour has previously been observed among dolphins and whales, with mothers continuing to carry their dead offspring for days in what scientists often describe as grief-like behaviour.

Watch the video below:

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Internet left emotional

After the video surfaced online, social media users flooded the comments section with emotional responses. One person wrote, "Reminder that animals have emotions and understand death." Another commented, "This is devastating to watch. It's a powerful reminder that grief isn't uniquely human."

A third shared, "I just discovered the other week that chicken mothers (hens) do the same thing, and just like that, I no longer could eat chicken."

Others added, "A mother's grief. Elephants mourn like this too," "Well, this is the saddest thing ever…," "Grief is universal," and "This is so heartbreaking."

"This is heartbreaking. Hope the mother finds peace and healing," expressed another.